4 new cameras you must see at The Photography Show

This Saturday sees the start of The Photography Show & The Video Show – the European super event that sees over 230 of the biggest names in the imaging industry showcase their products at The NEC in Birmingham, England, on September 17, 18 and 20.

(The show will be closed as a mark of respect for the National Day of Mourning on Monday, September 19.)

All the latest and greatest stills and video cameras will be on show, including the likes of the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab), the Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab), the OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab) and more.

Excitingly, a number of cameras that have only just been announced will be making their show debut – and you will be able to see them up close, and even have the chance to get your hands on them.

Make sure you check out these four brand new cameras at The Photography Show…

Alfie Tych

(Image credit: Alfie Cameras)

UK-based company Alfie Cameras will be debuting its inaugural product, the Alfie Tych – a half-frame film camera that enables you to get up to 72 exposures from a roll of 35mm film.

While classic half-frame film cameras, such as the original Olympus PEN line, were designed to be small, the Alfie Tych – named partly due to its "titchy" size, and partly due to the diptychs that are often associated with the format – takes things to an even tinier level. It boasts three built-in lenses, a USB-rechargeable battery, and offers features such as multiple exposures and panoramas.

Visit Alfie Cameras, stand POD 4

Solarcan Puck

(Image credit: Solarcan)

First revealed late last year, the Solarcan Puck takes the long-exposure solargraphy magic of the original soda can-sized camera and shrinks it into a form factor the size of a hockey puck.

Like its big brother, the Puck enables you to capture extreme long-exposure pinhole photographs of the path of the Sun over a period of days, weeks, months or even years. The only difference is that it's smaller, and produces a circular image instead of a rectangular one.

Visit Solarcan, stand F603

Hasselblad X2D 100C (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

The 500CM may be iconic, but the Hasselblad X2D (opens in new tab) is the finest camera that the Swedish company has ever made. It was only announced last week, but it will be at The Photography Show for you to see!

Not only is it arguably the most ergonomically perfect camera ever created (don't take our word for it – go to the Hasselblad stand and hold one!), but it has in our opinion the best color rendition of any system on the market. And with 100MP resolution, 15 stops of dynamic range and 7 stops of stabilization, this is a medium format camera that can turn its hand to anything.

Visit Hasselblad, stand C550

Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The phenomenal Fujifilm X-H2 (opens in new tab) ripped up the rulebook when it was launched last week, setting a new benchmark for APS-C resolution with its 40MP image sensor.

The second of the company's tag team of flagship cameras, along with the speed-oriented Fujifilm X-H2S (opens in new tab) (which will also be at The Photography Show), the X-H2 also brings 8K capability to APS-C cameras for the first time, and introduces fascinating new functionality such as a 1/180,000 sec shutter speed.

Visit Fujifilm, stand J500

