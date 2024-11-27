Tamron's first autofocus lens for Canon RF mount is finally here – and it's a fan favorite!

In April of this year, Tamron announced that it was developing its first autofocus lens for Canon RF mount – the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD. Now, with the official release scheduled for mid-December 2024, Canon users have a new wide-angle lens to look forward to.

Although the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD isn’t brand new – the lens has been available for Sony E mount since 2021 and Fujifilm X mount since 2023 – this version for Canon RF mount is a big step forward.

Canon has been relatively conservative about allowing third-party manufacturers to make autofocus lenses for its RF mount, so this lens offers an exciting new option for Canon APS-C shooters using EOS R100, EOS R50, EOS R10 or EOS R7 mirrorless cameras. With autofocus performance and a solid build, it’s set to become a go-to for anyone using an RF camera system.

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Image credit: Tamron)

The Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 offers a wide 11-20mm focal range (equivalent to 17.6-32mm on full-frame), making it ideal for architectural and landscape photography. The constant f/2.8 aperture delivers consistent light throughout the zoom range, which is great for low-light situations and video work. Whether capturing stills or shooting video, having a wide aperture wide-angle zoom in a compact package like this is an incredibly useful tool to have in your kit bag.

One of the features I think Canon users will appreciate about the lens is its portability. Despite its impressive f/2.8 aperture and complex optical design (12 elements in 10 groups), the lens remains surprisingly compact, measuring just 84.2mm in length and weighing only 340g. That makes it an excellent choice for anyone who needs a versatile lens without the bulk, especially when paired with the APS-C mirrorless cameras it's been developed for.

A sample image taken with the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Image credit: Tamron)

In terms of autofocus, Tamron’s proprietary RXD motor ensures fast, accurate, and near-silent performance. This is crucial for video, where noisy autofocus can be a big problem. Whether shooting fast-moving subjects or just trying to stay quiet during a shoot, the lens promises reliable, smooth performance making it a great choice for both stills and video.

At $659 / £650, the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD offers excellent value, especially for those looking for an affordable, high-quality wide-angle zoom lens. It’s set to be released on December 12, 2024.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our Black Friday Hub for the latest and greatest photography deals!