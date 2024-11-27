Tamron's first autofocus lens for Canon RF mount is finally here – and it's a fan favorite!

By
published

The Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD will offer Canon users a versatile and more affordable wide-angle zoom lens option – just in time for the holidays!

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD
(Image credit: Tamron)

In April of this year, Tamron announced that it was developing its first autofocus lens for Canon RF mount – the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD. Now, with the official release scheduled for mid-December 2024, Canon users have a new wide-angle lens to look forward to.

Although the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD isn’t brand new – the lens has been available for Sony E mount since 2021 and Fujifilm X mount since 2023 – this version for Canon RF mount is a big step forward.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum is a professional photographer with over a decade of experience, also working as a photo editor and photography writer. Specializing in photography and art books, Kalum has a keen interest in the stories behind the images and often interviews contemporary photographers to gain insights into their practices. With a deep passion for both contemporary and classic photography, Kalum brings this love of the medium to all aspects of his work.

