AT LAST! Tamron announces the development of its first Canon RF lens

By Kalum Carter
published

Tamron has announced that its first Canon RF lens will be a fan-favorite ultra-wide angle zoom!

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD
(Image credit: Tamron)

Since the launch of the Canon EOS R system in 2018, Canon has been extremely restrictive when it comes to the development of third-party autofocus RF lenses. It appears that Canon has just loosened the stranglehold, though, as Tamron has announced the development of its first RF lens – with autofocus – and Sigma is set to follow suit later in the year. 

Tamron has revealed that its first RF lens is in development, and will be the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD – an ultra-wide-angle RF-S zoom lens designed for Canon's APS-C cameras such as the Canon EOS R7 and Canon EOS R50

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

