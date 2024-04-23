AT LAST! Tamron announces the development of its first Canon RF lens

Tamron has announced that its first Canon RF lens will be a fan-favorite ultra-wide angle zoom!
(Image credit: Tamron)
Since the launch of the Canon EOS R system in 2018, Canon has been extremely restrictive when it comes to the development of third-party autofocus RF lenses. It appears that Canon has just loosened the stranglehold, though, as Tamron has announced the development of its first RF lens – with autofocus – and Sigma is set to follow suit later in the year.
Tamron's lenses have been increasing in popularity, and it is fast becoming the go-to manufacturer for lightweight third-party lenses at an affordable price. The 11-20mm f/2.8 has been on the market for Sony and Fujifilm for a couple of years, and was rated highly in our review in 2022, so it makes a great option for Tamron's first RF optic.
The decision to develop the new 11-20mm f/2.8 came after receiving "many requests from customers" for an RF-mount Tamron lens.
The lens is fast, with a maximum constant aperture of f/2.8 across the whole focal range. Tamron states that, for a fast wide-angle zoom, it is "surprisingly compact and lightweight" in design, making it feel well-balanced when attached to a compact APS-C body.
Despite the compact form factor, no corners were cut in terms of optical performance; wide macro shooting is possible at 11mm, with a minimum focusing distance of just 0.15m (5.9in) and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:4.
The lens also has the potential to be a hybrid powerhouse, by incorporating an AF drive system with an RXD (Rapid-eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit that makes shooting extremely quiet.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Tamron has also made a point of highlighting features that enable the user to take the lens into challenging environmental scenarios, such as moisture-resistant construction and fluorine coating.
As the lens is technically still in development, there are no precise specifics on price and launch date. However, we can expect it to be released sometime in 2024.
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.