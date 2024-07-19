A picture purporting to be the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro has been circulating on rumor sites, but if it's accurate that means we're not getting a larger sensor than the Action 4, but the moniker 'Pro' is being crammed into the corner?

What can that mean?

This image, tweeted by @OstiaV and @SBDJI, is doing the rounds on rumor sites, while consistently reliable DJI leaker Igor Bogdanov has spotted the existence of an Osmo Action 5 Pro product listing.

DJI's new Osmo Action 5 Pro pic.twitter.com/A79TtmmLcyJuly 14, 2024

The picture shows a device which looks pretty real, sat on a plaid shirt. Around the rim of the lens are the specifications: 155˚ FOV, f/2.8 and 1/1.3-inch sensor.

Some folk, however, had definitely been hoping for a 1-inch this time, further pushing DJI's lead in the low-light area.

To be 100% fair, there was no reason anyone should have expected that except that DJI had managed to fit a 1-inch sensor into the Osmo Pocket 3 handheld gimbal camera, and the camera element is smaller than an action camera so – well if you think about it (but not too hard) why not?

If you think a bit harder, and allow the words battery, screen, and components to float around in your mind – as well as the fact the Osmo Action 4 already sits at the top of our best action cameras guide because – at 1/1.3-inches – the sensor is already the biggest out there.

The obvious question, though, if the optics aren't changing, is what will make it worth the upgrade? And what – in DJI's eyes – earns the addition of the 'Pro' tag to the name (indeed what might distinguish it from a standard '5' which there are also some images of around on Chinese leak sites.

One potential answer might be video resolution. The GoPro offers 5.3K and the Isnta360 AcePro can handle 8K at 24fps (though it has a marginally bulkier frame), and while neither of these felt like a better choice for most people when we last assessed the best action camera, no one would argue with lower resolution.

Other options for improvement are battery capacity, Wi-Fi speed – both of which we've seen discussed online – both of which are more a 'proof in the pudding' kind of thing.

Something we've definitely noticed, though, is that (even though Prime Day is now behind us) a lot of discounting is happening on the excellent Osmo Action 4.