Surely not? I hope this DJI Osmo Action 5 leak isn't the real thing – but the Action 4 is discounted...

By
published

There is a picture purporting to be the 'Osmo Action 5 Pro' doing the rounds, but this can't be it, can it?

Possible DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro from tweet
(Image credit: OsitaLV)

A picture purporting to be the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro has been circulating on rumor sites, but if it's accurate that means we're not getting a larger sensor than the Action 4, but the moniker 'Pro' is being crammed into the corner?

What can that mean?

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

