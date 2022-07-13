Students and EDU members can save up to $850 on these Sony deals

By published

Students and educators can save some serious cash on these amazing Sony camera and lens bundles

Sony Student and EDU deals
(Image credit: B&H)

If you're a student or educator and a member of the EDU, then you can save some serious cash on these Sony camera bundles with B&H.

We are talking up to an astonishing  45% off or equivalent to a Sony A7 II for just $758.20 (opens in new tab). Discover the full savings below.

(opens in new tab)

Sony A7 II |was $1,398|$758.20 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $639.80 Equipped with a 24.3 megapixel sensor, in-body stabilization of 4.5 stops and capable of full HD 1080p video recording, this is the perfect still and video camera for students looking to start a career in content creation.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Sony A7R III + 28-70mm lens|was $2,198|$1,778.20 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $419.80 Equipped with a 24MP sensor, 693-point hybrid autofocus system and able to shoot 4K video at 30p , this camera represents an excellent upgrade if you're already in the Sony ecosystem, or an amazing first camera.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Sony A7R IVA |was $3,498|$2,648.20 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $850 Moving to an even higher resolution realm of 64MP, the Sony a7R IVA continues the noteworthy series of highly capable full-frame cameras, characterized by impressive stills and video performance and versatility.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Sony A7 II + 28-70mm lens|was $1,598|$838.20 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $759.80 Featuring a 24MP sensor, 693-point hybrid autofocus system and able to shoot 4K video at 30p, this fantastic camera excels at stills and video.
US DEAL

View Deal (opens in new tab)

No matter what Sony camera you have your eye on, this list includes some of the best Sony Cameras (opens in new tab) out there that can take your photography or filmmaking to the next level. These are also amazing candidates for students to get the best camera (opens in new tab) possible to help kickstart their career.

Read more:

Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab)
Best Sony camera (opens in new tab)
Sony A7 II review (opens in new tab)
Best Sony lenses (opens in new tab)
Sony A7R III review (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles