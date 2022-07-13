Students and EDU members can save up to $850 on these Sony deals

If you're a student or educator and a member of the EDU, then you can save some serious cash on these Sony camera bundles with B&H.

We are talking up to an astonishing 45% off or equivalent to a Sony A7 II for just $758.20 (opens in new tab). Discover the full savings below.

Sony A7 II | was $1,398 |$758.20

SAVE $639.80 Equipped with a 24.3 megapixel sensor, in-body stabilization of 4.5 stops and capable of full HD 1080p video recording, this is the perfect still and video camera for students looking to start a career in content creation.

Sony A7R III + 28-70mm lens| was $2,198 |$1,778.20

SAVE $419.80 Equipped with a 24MP sensor, 693-point hybrid autofocus system and able to shoot 4K video at 30p , this camera represents an excellent upgrade if you're already in the Sony ecosystem, or an amazing first camera.

Sony A7R IVA | was $3,498 |$2,648.20

SAVE $850 Moving to an even higher resolution realm of 64MP, the Sony a7R IVA continues the noteworthy series of highly capable full-frame cameras, characterized by impressive stills and video performance and versatility.

No matter what Sony camera you have your eye on, this list includes some of the best Sony Cameras out there that can take your photography or filmmaking to the next level. These are also amazing candidates for students to get the best camera possible to help kickstart their career.

