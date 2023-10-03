Sony's latest firmware for the A7 IV and ZV-E1 is underwhelming but necessary

Sony has just released firmware updates for the A7 IV and ZV-E1 but, to no one's great surprise, they only fix camera malfunctions; they don’t add any new or exciting features.

The manufacturer has recently been in the firing line for not being as proactive as other leading brands, such as Nikon and Canon, in launching firmware updates that radically improve the camera's capabilities. While Nikon and Canon have been known to add new features to pre-existing models, such as eye detection AF or the ability to shoot 400MP photos, Sony has continued to only fix reported camera issues – leaving users of their most professional camera, the Sony A1, frustrated.

This latest firmware update is no different. Firmware version 2.01 for the Sony A7 IV fixes an issue where automatic time correction and automatic area correction in the Creators’ App would occasionally switch off. Improvements have also been made the the operational stability of the camera, meaning fewer glitches are likely to occur.

The latest firmware update for the Sony ZV-E1 is slightly more in-depth. It fixes an issue with video metadata (including shutter, speed, aperture, and ISO) not being recorded, and an issue where JPEG files could not be played in enlarged format. Firmware update version 1.02 also addresses an issue where vertical / horizontal focus area switching wasn’t working correctly and, like in the A7 IV update, it fixes an issue with automatic time correction and automatic area correction.

While these latest updates may not be game-changing, for the camera's users they will certainly be well received by any who have encountered these problems. Released in May 2023, the ZV-E1 was Sony's first foray into a dedicated, full-frame vlogging camera offering users advanced features such as subject recognition, 4K 60p video, and S-Log for those filmmakers who want to have complete creative control in post-processing.

It’s not unusual for new cameras to have a few slight teething problems and the fact they can be so easily fixed through firmware updates is incredibly useful. However, we are still calling out for Sony to start delivering more with firmware updates. If Nikon and Canon can produce entirely new features and capabilities to their cameras through exciting updates, we want to see Sony doing the same – in fact I shared my own opinion on Sony's firmware recently.

Fixing bugs is of course a necessity, but to give customers a feeling of longevity in their purchases would add a level of loyalty which Sony would really benefit from.

