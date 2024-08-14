Sony's A7R V 61MP beast gets HUGE $400 discount

If you're in the market for one of the best mirrorless cameras and the highest-resolution cameras out there in full-frame mirrorless then you're in luck as the megapixel-beast, the Sony A7R V now has a $400 discount at B&H - making it a great investment at $3,498.

Sony A7R V|was $3,898|now $3,498

SAVE $400 at B&H. With its 61MP full-frame sensor, 8K video, and AI-based AF tracking, this is as good as it gets for Sony tech - now at an even lower price!

Combining high resolution with exceptional precision, the Sony a7R V is the ideal mirrorless camera for detail-oriented creators. It features a 61MP full-frame sensor, an advanced AI-driven autofocus system with sophisticated subject recognition, 8K video recording, and 8-stop image stabilization. This fifth-generation a7R is a versatile and dependable choice for both photography and videography.

The camera’s 61MP Exmor R CMOS sensor, with its back-illuminated design, delivers outstanding image quality. It offers high resolution, exceptional clarity, low noise, and a wide 15-stop dynamic range. The sensor's construction enhances image quality, and a copper wiring layer significantly boosts data transmission speed, enabling 14-bit, high-resolution stills with a native ISO range of 100-32000, expandable to 50-102400.

8K 24p and 4K 60p Video capabilities leverage its high-resolution sensor and rapid processing power, the a7R V supports UHD 8K 24p and UHD 4K 60p XAVC HS 10-bit video recording using the full sensor width and full pixel readout, resulting in impressive sharpness and realism. With a Super 35 crop, full pixel readout is available at up to UHD 4K 30p, or 6.2K oversampling can be utilized for even greater detail - making this an amazing camera for creatives looking for a solid option for photography and video.