Best Sony Black Friday deals in 2022: the discounts have already started

This year's best Sony Black Friday deals will be landing soon – with some great offers already to be found. We'll be updating this page as we find out what products are on offer, so check back regularly if you want to know about the best Sony deals first.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, and many of the best Sony camera deals won't be live until then. Whether you shoot with a mirrorless or compact camera, price cuts were available on all types of Sony cameras, lenses, and photography accessories in last year's sales.

We understand that buying any new Sony equipment during an economic crisis needs consideration, and at Digital Camera World we are going to help you prepare for the Best Sony Black Friday camera deals we expect to see in 2022. Scroll down to find out the answers to any questions you may have before this year's holiday shopping event, and make sure you're getting the best deals possible before parting with your well-earn cash.

Top Black Friday retailers

There aren't any official Sony Black Friday camera deals yet, but these will appear as we get closer to November. However, there are always plenty of deals for Sony equipment on offer, so if you are desperate for a deal right now on a new Sony mirrorless camera or lens right now, these are the best places to browse:

Black Friday: Sony Camera deals

(opens in new tab) Sony A7 II + 28-70mm f3.5-5.6 lens| £1,600 | £1,199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £401 at Wex With 24.3MP high-res stills and the ability to record Full HD 1080p video this is the best-priced full-frame camera you can buy right now - under $1000 with a lens!

(opens in new tab) Sony ZV-E10 + 10-18mm f/4 + 16-50mm| £1,687 |£1,437 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £250 at Jessops Designed for vloggers and content creators this hand camera can record in UDH 4K at 30P or fo full HD 1080p slow-motion at 120 frames-per-second. With a high-res 24.2 APS-C sensor you can also take outstanding stills or group shots, thanks to its flip-out 3" touchscreen.

(opens in new tab) Sony A7R IVA body only| £3.199 |£2,999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £300 with Sony Cashback at Jessops With a 61MP full-frame sensor, 567-AF points, and able to shoot stills at 10fps, and 4K video at 30p - this is the perfect high-res camera for content creators and professionals alike.

(opens in new tab) Sony A6000 + 16-50mm & 55-210mm bundle| £699 |£679 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £20 at Jessops on this compact powerhouse camera that packs a punch with its 24.3MP APS-C sensor, and OLED Tru-finer. £20 isn't a massive reduction but at this price, it's still a great deal for anyone looking for a compact camera that has great power for YouTube or travel.

Black Friday: Sony lens deals

(opens in new tab) Sony E 10-18mm f/4| £629 |£599 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £30 at Jessops Take ultra-wide landscapes or tight interiors with your Sony APS-C camera. With a 35mm-equivalent of 15-27mm you have a versatile lens at your disposal and with a constant f/4 aperture your images will always be sharp.

(opens in new tab) Sony FE 400mm f/2.8 G Master| £10,999 |£10,490 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £509 at Jessops This pro-grade 400mm f/2.8 will help you take sports or wildlife photos like the best of them, it might be pricey but you get what you pay for with these lenses, and with a £509 reduction, its a great deal despite its rather high price tag.

(opens in new tab) Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3| £829 |£759 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £70 at Jessops Made for APS-C sensor Sony cameras this lens covers a vast zoom range, perfect for anyone wanting to start out in sports, or wildlife photography. With built-in optical SteadyShot stabilization, you can be sure all your images will be blur-free.

(opens in new tab) Sony FE PZ 28-135mm f/4| £2,099 |£1,999 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £100 at Jessops This lens boasts a precision optical design that supports 4K as well as upcoming high-resolution formats with minimum breathing and image shift. Three control rings offer manual control for demanding large format production, and the first SSM drive in a lens designed for movies contributes to quiet powered zoom.

(opens in new tab) Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 G Master| £1,749 |£1,599 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £150 at Jessops This pro-grade prime is perfect for sports, portraits, landscapes, or wildlife, and with a constant f/1.8 aperture you can be sure to capture images with dream-like bokeh or it any low-light conditions.

(opens in new tab) Sony FE PZ 18-110mm f/4| £3,499 |£3,099 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £400 at Jessops This powered zoom lens with a constant f/4 maximum aperture is ideal for professional full-frame or APS-C moviemaking, with G lens optics delivering high resolution for 4K productions.

Black Friday: Sony Memory cards deals

(opens in new tab) Sony Tough 160GB CFexpress Type A| £400 |£365.31 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £34.69 at Amazon Designed by Sony, the Tough memory cards offer a great solution to keep your shooting stills, or extend your video production even further. With write speeds as high as 700MB/s and reads up to 800MB/s - these are the cards need to unlock your camera's full potential.

Black Friday: Sony Audio deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Headphones:| £180 |£139 (opens in new tab)

Amazon has slashed these Sony Wireless Headphones in this early Black Friday deal. The Sony WH-XB910N headphones pack decent noise canceling, extra bass, 20-hour battery life, and Google Assistant/Alexa support. The quick charging feature is also extremely useful. A 10-minute charge will juice the headphones up with an extra 4.5 hours of playback.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-CH710N| £130| £82.95

(opens in new tab)SAVE £47.05 at Best Buy

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4? We haven't tested them, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4| £250 |£192.08 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £57.92 at Amazon These truly wireless earbuds are an amazing buy, especially at this discounted price. They combine effective active noise-canceling with a real sense of musicality.

Black Friday: Sony PS5 deals

Sony PlayStation 5: Price Comparison (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $499.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $717.96 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

When will the Black Friday camera deals start?

This year, the official Black Friday date is Friday, November 25, 2022, so the best camera deals will be available straight after Thanksgiving through to Cyber Monday on November 28 and beyond. Last year we saw Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab) appearing as early as October, with more bargains becoming available in the weeks leading up to Black Friday itself. So for the best Black Friday camera deals, keep an eye out on this page over the next month, and especially in the week's build-up before Black Friday.

If you do miss out on Black Friday itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Cyber so the best camera deals will be available from that date. However, we are still seeing deals from the tail end of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale that was held across October 11-12, 2022. So you will find deals already listed below, and we do expect more Black Friday camera deals now to appear as we get close to Black Friday

Where to find deals

Find the best Black Friday camera deals from Amazon and other retailers below:

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a camera?

As a general rule, Black Friday is usually a great time to buy a new camera, but not every deal is as good as it may seem initially – which is where we come in.

In some cases, retailers do mark up the prices of cameras and camera bundles in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the run of the actual event itself. However, this doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy though, on many occasions, their prices still drop to mouth-watering record-lows. But in the grand scheme of things, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised.

However, to combat these situations, we'll only highlight the actual saving of any Black Friday deal based on the camera's recent price history, and we will make sure it's a genuinely a good deal before placing it in this hub. This isn't necessarily the norm, though, and many cameras do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals - These are often the best camera deals of the year.

How to find the best camera deals

Of course, the best Black Friday deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best retailers when the discounts start rolling in on, and before Black Friday. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.

