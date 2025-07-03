This filmmaker hacked a 1970s Super 8 camera to record digital video – and the results are still decidedly retro
A filmmaker used a Raspberry Pi to convert an old Super 8 film camera to digital
Retro cameras are seeing a resurgence in popularity, but film tends to be expensive to develop. After finding a cheap Super 8 camera at a flea market, however, one filmmaker decided to convert it into a digital camcorder using a Raspberry Pi.
Nico Rahardian Tangara, a self-described creative working at the intersection of art and tech, found an old Canon 514XL S Super 8 camera at a flea market in Sydney for AU$5 – about $3.27 / £2.41. Tangera said that the camera didn’t work anymore, but he needed to strip out most of its innards for the project anyway.
Using Raspberry Pi, a hackable low-cost computer module that can also be paired with camera modules and other accessories, Tangara converted the old Super 8 into a digital camcorder.
ABOVE: See the modifications Tangara made to his Super 8 cam
The camera’s original trigger, lens and switches remained intact, but the innards were swapped out for the Raspberry Pi Zero 2W and a Raspberry Pi Camera Module 3, which offers 4K recording.
The filmmaker then shared the results on YouTube, warm, soft footage that still feels decidedly retro, despite not using any film. Part of that retro quality likely stems from leaving the camera’s lens intact, giving the converted digital camera soft optics.
The hack isn’t the first time Tangara has built a camera – he previously created a digital-analog instant film camera using Raspberry Pi and ChatGPT. He’s also built a self-snoozing alarm clock and an AI mod that remagines historic figures in the style of modern artists.
According to his bio, he built his first game server at age 14 and taught himself several programming languages. His work now spans filmmaking, brand campaigns, and immersive virtual experiences, with numerous awards including Red Dot Design, a Webby and Cannes Lions.
He currently serves as the associate creative director and creative technologist at the creative agency BBH Singapore.
Psst! The makers behind the Camp Snap are also working to develop a digital camera that looks and shoots like a retro Super 8.
