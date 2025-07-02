Insta360 teams up with MotoGP champ Marc Márquez to deliver limited edition Ace Pro 2 MM93 – and I want one!

If you're a MotoGP fan on the hunt for a capable action camera, the MM93 should be in pole position

Talk about a camera that’s right up my home straight! The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 MM93 isn’t just Insta360’s flagship 8K action camera, it’s a special-edition device, released in collaboration with legendary Spanish motorbike racer, Marc Márquez. If you’ve not heard of Marc before, he’s only a six-time MotoGP world champion, the current world championship leader (at the time of writing), and now he can add Team Insta360 Ambassador to the list.

Ride like a legend, shoot like an Ace with Insta360 Ace Pro 2 MM93 Edition - YouTube Watch On

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 MM93 boasts the same formidable spec list as the vanilla Insta360 Ace Pro 2, but with a Marc Márquez-inspired aesthetic twist. That means plenty of red, since the riding ace now competes for the Ducati Lenovo Team. As such, the Ace Pro 2 MM93 comes in Márquez-themed packaging, complete with his all-red slogan “Todo al Rojo” and his printed signature.

And of course, the camera itself has received the Márquez touch, with his famous racing number ‘93’ printed over the wind guard and the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 logo replaced with white type on a red background, with the MotoGP rider’s name. There’s also a Marc Márquez-themed exit screen and an original MM93 theme for the Insta360 app’s dashboard design.

Marc Márquez handling the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 MM93 Edition (Image credit: Insta360)

The Insta360 Ace Pro 2 MM93 Edition is packaged with the Helmet Chin Mount 2.0, Flexible Adhesive Mounts, a 128GB microSD, and an authentic, pre-printed autograph from the man himself. According to Marc: “I'm absolutely thrilled to put my name on Insta360 Ace Pro 2. This is the best action camera I've ever used on my bike, and I can't wait to see what kind of footage my fans make with it.”

The special edition is now on sale from $559.99 / £519.99 / AU$999.99.

If you’ve yet to check out the Ace Pro 2, it’s certainly got a spec list befitting a world champion. It’s built around a 1/1.3” 8K sensor, a Leica Summarit lens with a 157-degree wide-angle field of view, can shoot 4K 60p and 8K 30p, has a 2.5” flip-out touchscreen, and more.

