Grab this Nikon Z6 II lens bundle for just £1,583 in this early Prime Day offer

The Nikon Z6 II might have been succeeded by the new Z6 III, but that doesn’t mean it’s lost its edge, especially when the price drops like this. Right now, you can pick up the Z6 II bundled with the excellent Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens for just £1,583.09 at Amazon.

That’s a serious saving of £765.91 off the original £2,349 RRP. For anyone looking to jump into the Nikon mirrorless system or upgrade their kit, this is the kind of deal that deserves a closer look.

The Nikon Z6 II has established itself as one of Nikon’s most well-balanced full-frame mirrorless cameras. It delivers outstanding image quality with its 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor, dual Expeed 6 processors for faster performance, and a much-welcomed second card slot - something the original Z6 lacked. It’s fast, responsive, and built to handle everything from weddings to street photography, landscapes to low-light portraits. The autofocus system has been refined too, making it far more reliable for subject tracking and eye detection.

Video shooters aren’t left out either. The Z6 II can record 4K UHD at up to 60p (via firmware update), and thanks to its robust build, it’s as happy on a rig as it is on a tripod in the middle of a field. You also get in-body image stabilisation, a weather-sealed magnesium alloy body, and that beautifully crisp EVF Nikon is known for. It's a camera that still feels modern and capable, despite its successor hitting the shelves.

Paired with the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S, it’s an incredibly versatile combo - sharp, lightweight, and perfect for everyday shooting. This lens alone is a workhorse, and bundled with the Z6 II at this price, the package is hard to beat. If you’re not chasing the very latest release and would rather put that £765 saving towards extra glass or accessories, this deal makes a lot of sense.

See more early Prime Day camera deals