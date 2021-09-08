Best Sony Black Friday deals in 2021

If you've had your eye on a shiny new Sony product, then you're in luck – the best Sony Black Friday deals are nearly here! With just a few months to go until November 2021 rolls around, we're expecting to see some exciting Sony Black Friday deals begin to pop up soon. After all, the Black Friday camera deals are no longer just a single day of savings. Instead, we're treated to a sprawling season of bargains galore.

No matter whether you're looking to invest in one of the best Sony cameras, purchase a new Sony lens or even upgrade your smartphone to one of the best Sony phones, we're expecting to see some exciting Sony Black Friday deals start to appear. We'll even be keeping our eyes peeled for some Playstation 5 deals as well for the avid gamers out there.

While it's still a little early to see any Sony Black Friday deals pop up just yet, it won't be long until this article will be veritably stuffed with them. Black Friday 2020 showed us that some of the best Sony Black Friday deals actually appear before the official day itself. So, if you're looking to snap up the best bargains possible, we'd recommend bookmarking this article and checking back periodically.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The official date for Black Friday 2021 is 26 November. However, as mentioned previously, we'll be expecting some of the best Sony Black Friday deals to pop up before then. However, with the savings season seemingly getting longer and longer each year, don't forget that Cyber Monday will be just a few days after Black Friday on 29 November – and then we'll still have the regular Christmas savings to look forward to after that!

What Sony Black Friday deals should I expect?

It's impossible to predict exactly what Sony Black Friday deals we'll be seeing come Black Friday. However, we can make an educated guess based on what bargains were available on Black Friday 2020 and what deals we've seen so far during 2021. Last year, cameras such as the Sony A7 II, Sony A7R II and the Sony A6600 all received decent discounts, so we wouldn't surprised to see the same thing happen during Black Friday 2021 as well. We also saw lenses such as the Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM, Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 and Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 16-35mm f/4 have their prices slashed.

However, the best savings to be found weren't just on cameras and lenses. We also saw a selection of TVs and headphones feature stunningly low prices – both of which would make excellent presents (whether for yourself or for a loved one).

We'll also be looking out for any potential Playstation 5 deals – including on the Playstation 5 camera that was released last year.

Where will I find the best Sony Black Friday deals?

If you're looking for the best Sony Black Friday deals, then we'd recommend bookmarking this page and checking back every so often. This is because we'll be rounding up the best Sony deals as soon as we see them and posting them right here. However, you can also check out some of the current deals running at retailers such as B&H and Adorama below.

• Adorama: Check out deals on Sony cameras here

• B&H Photo Video: Sony rebates make these cameras a great buy

• Walmart: Save money on a new Sony phone at Walmart

• Amazon: Check availability for the Playstation 5 here

