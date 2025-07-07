The best Prime Day security camera deals – save big on Blink, Ring and more
The Amazon sale is always a good time to shop for security cameras - and 2025 is no exception
The early Prime Day camera deals are already appearing, but if you are shopping for security cameras then Amazon already has some great deals.
With Amazon owning both Ring and Blink - two of the best-known brands in the home security field - it has more flexibility to give you massive discounts during its sales. And this year we are seeing some standout deals on its indoor and outdoor CCTV camera options…
🇺🇸 Best security camera deals in US
Save $20 at Amazon The new version of the tiny Blink Mini brings an LED spotlight and the power of water resistance to this popular put-it-anywhere security camera, which already boasts day-and-night HD view and two-way-talk. (You do need an extra power adapter to use it outdoors, though).
SAVE $35 at Amazon. The Mini 2 is the baby of the Blink range - and you can now get a pair of these for half price.
Save $70 What makes this floodlight system stand out is that a long-life battery powers its 700 lumens of motion-triggered light, so no cables need to be run to install it.
Save $30 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam boasts a feature that is very reassuring for many – a physical privacy guard which can be placed in front of the lens. The camera is 1080p, boasts pre-roll recording, a variety of mounting options, and two-way-talk via the app.
Save $55 An easily-installed camera powered by long-life batteries that last for up to two years, available in black or white.
SAVE $75 at Amazon. Cover your home inside and outside with this dual bundle including the Blink Outdoor 4 and Mini 2. The former boasts a two-year battery life, providing long-term peace of mind.
💰 Inside and outside coverage
✅ Outdoor 4 has two-year battery life
❌ Some features require a subscription
Save $156 at Amazon This clever system comes with no ongoing costs thanks to the powerful storage hub (which accepts up to 16GB of memory). The cameras have a 4K resolution – beating most – but work well without a subscription because of the BionicMind AI hub. You can even expand the storage.
🇬🇧 Best security camera deals in UK
Save £164 This four-pack deal gets you three Ring Stick Up Cams, plus one 2nd-gen Ring Indoor Cams - a great package to get your whole home covered indoor and out.
