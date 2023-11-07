Sony A9 III can shoot at 1/80,000sec shutter speed with full-frame global sensor

The Sony A9 III has just been launched at will feature the first full-frame global shutter on a professional mirrorless camera. It has a top shutter speed of 1/80,000sec - and can shoot at 120 frames per second.
The global shutter will ensure that video is will give distortion free footage, with no rolling shutter effect.
Other features include
• 24.6MP BSI CMOS sensor
• Flash sync up to 1/80000sec, thanks to the global shutter, that reads all the photosites simultaneously
• 9.4 million dot EVF
• 6K video in 60p, or 4K 120p with no crop
• 759 focusing points covering 95.6% of the image sensor
• Flicker free shooting with no banding
• 8-stop 5-axis in-body image stabilization
The Sony A9 III will launch in spring 2024 for US$5,999.99
Breaking story - see our live blog of the Sony launch here to see our ongoing coverage of the event