Sony A9 III can shoot at 1/80,000sec shutter speed with full-frame global sensor

By Chris George, Gareth Bevan
published

BREAKING NEWS: The next generation of professional sports cameras is born with launch of Sony A9 III

Sony A9 III launch
(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony A9 III has just been launched at will feature the first full-frame global shutter on a professional mirrorless camera. It has a top shutter speed of 1/80,000sec - and can shoot at 120 frames per second.

The global shutter will ensure that video is will give distortion free footage, with no rolling shutter effect.

Other features include

• 24.6MP BSI CMOS sensor

• Flash sync up to 1/80000sec, thanks to the global shutter, that reads all the photosites simultaneously

• 9.4 million dot EVF

• 6K video in 60p, or 4K 120p with no crop

• 759 focusing points covering 95.6% of the image sensor

• Flicker free shooting with no banding

• 8-stop 5-axis in-body image stabilization

The Sony A9 III will launch in spring 2024 for US$5,999.99

Breaking story - see our live blog of the Sony launch here to see our ongoing coverage of the event

Sony A9 III will feature a global full-frame shutter (Image credit: Sony)

Also: At last! Sony finally launches 300mm f/2.8 GM lens

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

