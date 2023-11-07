Sony is preparing to launch a new camera today! Join us for the live announcement

Sony has confirmed that we can expect a new camera to be launched imminently, with an announcement scheduled for scheduled for 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT / 00:00 AEST today (Nov 7)!

As the holding page on Sony's YouTube channel suggests we will definitely be seeing a Sony Alpha camera, but unfortunately for those like us playing a guessing game of what it might be, Sony's Alpha series covers a wide range of cameras from Sony's ZV range of vlogging cameras all the way up to its ultimate professional cameras like the Sony A9 II and Sony A1.

As we have already seen a few of Sony's midrange cameras this year, we think it's pretty safe to assume that we'll be seeing one of the best Sony cameras receiving an updated model. But we don't have long to wait now!

You can follow along with us here on the live blog, or you can find a link to the video below to watch the announcement live on YouTube.