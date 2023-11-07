Live
Sony is preparing to launch a new camera today! Join us for the live announcement
It's official! Sony is launching a new Sony Alpha camera today! Follow the announcement live with us for all the details
Sony has confirmed that we can expect a new camera to be launched imminently, with an announcement scheduled for scheduled for 09:00 EST / 14:00 GMT / 00:00 AEST today (Nov 7)!
As the holding page on Sony's YouTube channel suggests we will definitely be seeing a Sony Alpha camera, but unfortunately for those like us playing a guessing game of what it might be, Sony's Alpha series covers a wide range of cameras from Sony's ZV range of vlogging cameras all the way up to its ultimate professional cameras like the Sony A9 II and Sony A1.
As we have already seen a few of Sony's midrange cameras this year, we think it's pretty safe to assume that we'll be seeing one of the best Sony cameras receiving an updated model. But we don't have long to wait now!
You can follow along with us here on the live blog, or you can find a link to the video below to watch the announcement live on YouTube.
There are also a lot of rumors floating around suggesting that a potential Sony A9 III might be the first consumer-level camera to debut a global shutter. This has long been rumored from both Sony and Canon who are the two big sensor manufacturers in the industry, but as of yet, we haven't seen many instances of the technology put into practice outside of industrial applications. If Sony has managed to get a global shutter working in a camera like the A9 III then this would be a huge thing!
If a Sony A9 III is announced then we don't have any conclusive rumors about what specs it might have, with some rumors pointing to a 44MP sensor capable of 8K 60p, while other rumors suggest smaller sizes of 36MP or 24MP.
But whatever the megapixel count, you can bet it will be fast, with rumors suggesting it will be able to shoot 120fps blackout-free. But we will take this rumor with a pinch of salt, as the Canon EOS R3 and Nikon Z9 currently top out at 30fps. Although Canon and Nikon might have even faster cameras planned for early next year.
There is also a prominent rumor that Sony will also launch a new lens alongside the new camera. The most likely candidate seems to be a new Sony FE 300mm f/2.8 lens, which would add further credence to the rumors of a Sony A9 III, as a 300mm lens would be the perfect accompaniment to that sports-focused camera.
We are not ruling out Sony launching (yet) another in its line of ZV cameras for vlogging. These have been enormously popular products for Sony, and there might be a few more content creators that haven't yet been satisfied by one of Sony's several ZV offerings. However, we think an announcement of this scale more than likely points to a more flagship model.
The most prominent camera rumors doing the rounds have so far been dominated, by a potential Sony A9 III.
There is one big reason why this would make plenty of sense – the Olympics. The A9 series represents Sony's flagship sports camera lineup – and as we all know, flagship sports cameras are typically released in four-year cycles in sync with the Olympics. Not only was the Sony A9 II launched to coincide with the 2020 Olympic Games, it was announced around this exact time in 2019.