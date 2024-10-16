Sony A7 IV firmware arrives – hopefully this one doesn't get suspended 🤞

Fresh firmware adds a slew of features to the Sony A7 IV. Let's hope it doesn't get suspended, like Sony's last two updates…

A new firmware update has arrived for the Sony A7 IV, adding new features and quality-of-life improvements. 

Of course, with Sony's last two firmware updates (one for the FX30 and the other for the A7R V) having to be suspended due to potential issues, there may be some hesitation among users about installing this new release right away.

