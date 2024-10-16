Fresh firmware adds a slew of features to the Sony A7 IV. Let's hope it doesn't get suspended, like Sony's last two updates…
(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)
A new firmware update has arrived for the Sony A7 IV, adding new features and quality-of-life improvements.
Of course, with Sony's last two firmware updates (one for the FX30 and the other for the A7R V) having to be suspended due to potential issues, there may be some hesitation among users about installing this new release right away.
Still, if you're feeling brave, firmware Ver. 4.00 offers some worthwhile functionality. The full release notes are as follows:
Sony A7 IV firmware Ver. 4.00
• Adds support for focus bracket shooting, which allows for continuous shooting while automatically shifting the focus position
• Introduces additional settings for exposure value adjustments and number of shots in the exposure bracketing
• Adds a function that automatically creates still images with Shot Marks from movie frames after recordings
Note: You can add a Shot Mark while shooting or playing a movie and use it as a mark for selecting, transferring, or editing the movie
• Allows the use of Focus Magnifier and Auto Magnifier in MF while using the Bright Monitoring feature
• Allows notifications to be displayed when the latest software is available for your camera
• You can now continue shooting while transferring captured photos and videos to a smartphone or tablet
Note: Ver. 2.5.0 or later of the Creators' App is necessary
• Transfer to smartphones and tablets can now be resumed even if interrupted in the middle of a transfer
Note: Ver. 2.5.0 or later of the Creators' App is necessary
• You can now transfer only the differences that have not yet been transferred to your smartphone or tablet, or add videos to be transferred during the transfer process
Note: Ver. 2.5.0 or later of the Creators' App is necessary
• Adds support for the Monitor & Control app
Ver. 2.1.0 or later of the Monitor & Control app is necessary
• Fixes an issue where peaking display would appear during movie playback
• Improves the functionality and operational stability of the camera
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.