Sirui announces a new full-frame 85mm f/1.4 lens with AF for under $500!

Sirui has just announced the Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 AF lens, with a spec list and price tag that could make it an extremely popular portrait lens.

Sirui is a third-party lens manufacturer that offers a wide range of optics, from macro probe lenses to cine lenses, primarily designed for manual focus. However, following the trend among many third-party Chinese brands, it has recently introduced an autofocus (AF) system. The new Aurora lens is its first full-frame model to feature this AF technology.

Despite the Aurora's 85mm focal length and wide f/1.4 aperture, it is surprisingly compact and lightweight in form – measuring just 100mm and weighing 504g. This makes it an ideal lens to shoot photography all day handheld, or one that's easily calibrated on a stabilizer or gimbal for video shooting.

Many people consider 85mm to be the sweet spot focal length for portrait lenses, and it makes sense that Sirui chose this as its first full-frame AF. With portrait photography in mind, it features several ideal attributes that would also be found on a more premium-priced optic.

The lens consists of 14 elements in 9 groups including aspherical lenses, ED glass, and HRI glass, combating unwanted ghosting and aberrations while keeping the lens lightweight.

Pin-sharp image quality is a necessity for a portrait lens, and according to Sirui the Aurora delivers "excellent image resolution and accurate color, even when the aperture is wide open, the image is still sharp".

The f/1.4 aperture is sufficiently wide to create a great subject separation from the background, with a smooth bokeh thanks to its 15 aperture blades. Having a wide aperture also helps when shooting in low light scenarios, adding another level of versatility to the lens.

Sirui is relatively new to manufacturing AF lenses, with its first being the Sniper Series for APS-C – a range that has been praised by professionals. This being its first full-frame AF lens, Sirui states that it continues to deliver a high level of focusing via quick and efficient focus, eye AF, object tracking and smooth follow focus for video.

Other notable features of the Aurora include a dust and weatherproof body, a de-click switch, a USB-C interface for future firmware updates and a 67mm filter thread.

The Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 AF lens is available to preorder now for Nikon Z, Sony E, and Fujifilm X mounts, at the price of $499 / £456 / AU $763. Shipping is expected to start mid-November.

