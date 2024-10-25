Sirui announces a new full-frame 85mm f/1.4 lens with AF for under $500!

Sirui has just announced its first full-frame AF lens – an attractive 85mm f/1.4 portrait prime!

Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 AF lens
(Image credit: Sirui)

Sirui has just announced the Sirui Aurora 85mm f/1.4 AF lens, with a spec list and price tag that could make it an extremely popular portrait lens.

Sirui is a third-party lens manufacturer that offers a wide range of optics, from macro probe lenses to cine lenses, primarily designed for manual focus. However, following the trend among many third-party Chinese brands, it has recently introduced an autofocus (AF) system. The new Aurora lens is its first full-frame model to feature this AF technology.

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

