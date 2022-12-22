Save money this holiday season with Nikon

It's that time of year again, as we are starting to see the first holiday rebate deals coming from the big camera manufacturers. This time it's Nikon's turn to offer up some hefty savings on its range, and they have not disappointed.

Nikon has something for shooters of all levels, from the best professional cameras (opens in new tab) to the best cameras for beginners (opens in new tab), and in this sale it is throwing down discounts on bodies, lenses and accessories, as well as combo bundles. Whether you are looking at starting out your camera journey or you're a Nikon user looking for that new upgrade, you will find a great deal here.

Below we will pick out some of our favorite deals from the US and the UK. If you want to see all the deals Nikon is offering this holiday season, you can find links to the store deal pages below.

US

B&H

Adorama

Amazon

UK

Wex

Nikon holiday deals – US

Nikon Z7 | $2,796.95 | $1,796.95

SAVE $1000 This is a fantastic full-frame mirrorless camera with excellent autofocus, image quality and video features. And with these savings, it is the perfect way to get into Nikon's new mirrorless ecosystem.

US DEAL

Nikon D850 | $2,996.95 | $2,496.95

SAVE $500 There are still many reasons to buy a DSLR in 2022, with a legacy of excellent handling and an even better selection of lenses. With its 45.7MP sensor, excellent 4K video, and 153-point AF this camera can still hang with the best of them.

US DEAL

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S | $2,396.95 | $2,096.95

SAVE $300 This is an essential lens for any professional photographer, covering the most versatile zoom range for everything from landscapes to weddings to portraits. With its wide f/2.8 constant aperture, it enables you to shoot in low light conditions and will also give you a beautiful bokeh.

US DEAL

Nikon Z 7II with FTZ II adapter | $2,746.90 | $3,246.90

SAVE $500 The Z7 II is a welcome refresh of the original Z7, with an extra Expeed 6 processor, improved autofocus with better people and animal detection, superior video quality, and two memory card slots.

US DEAL

Nikon Z5 | $1,396.95 | $996.95

SAVE $400 The Z5 is a great, affordable way to get into Nikon's mirrorless system. It offers everything an enthusiast needs, with a 24.3MP full frame sensor, an ISO of up to 51200 for low light shooting, and UHD 4K video at 30fps.

US DEAL

Nikon holiday deals – UK

Nikon Z7 II | £3,099 | £2,599

SAVE £500 An improvement on the original Z7, this adds a second card slot, an additional Expeed 6 processor, improved autofocus with better people and animal detection, and a better set of video chops.

UK DEAL

Nikon Z 70-200mm f2.8 VR S | £2,599 | £2,165

SAVE £434 This is one of the best zooms that money can buy for Nikon shooters! A staple of the 'holy trinity' of lenses, it's versatile enough to shoot weddings, events, portraits, sports and wildlife. Its constant f/2.8 aperture delivers beautiful soft backgrounds and keeps you shooting in low light.

UK DEAL

Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm + 50-250mm | £1,319 | £999

SAVE £320 All the latest tech housed in gorgeous retro body that's like shooting with a vintage film camera. This bundle contains everything you need to get started; the 16-50mm lens covers landscapes and travel, while the 50-250mm lens enables you to capture sports, wildlife and portraits.

UK DEAL

