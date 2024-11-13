Save £200 on Sony ZV-E10 camera kit in this Wex Photo Video EXCLUSIVE offer

Grab a Sony ZV-E10 camera, 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 and 128GB UHS-II SD card in this exclusive bundle and save over 25% off the RRP!

I’ve been scouring the web for early bird Black Friday camera deals and have happened upon a tantalizing Sony ZV-E10 camera bundle, which is a Wex Photo Video exclusive. Simply enter the code: SONYZV200 at the checkout to save £200 off the £749 RRP. That’s over 25% off!

If you’re a content creator looking for a step up from the best camera phones, then the Sony ZV-E10 is worth considering. And with this tasty bundle including a Sony E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens and Sony E Series 128GB UHS-II 270MB/Sec SDXC Card to boot, you’ve everything you need to start creating content immediately.

Save £200 at Wex Photo Video Satisfy your vlogging needs and bag a Sony ZV-E10, 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 lens and 128GB UHS-II SD card for just £549 by entering the discount code SONYZV200, at the checkout.

View Deal
