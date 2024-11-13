Save £200 on Sony ZV-E10 camera kit in this Wex Photo Video EXCLUSIVE offer

You can pick up this plucky little vlogging camera in this great-value exclusive bundle from Wex Photo Video

I’ve been scouring the web for early bird Black Friday camera deals and have happened upon a tantalizing Sony ZV-E10 camera bundle, which is a Wex Photo Video exclusive. Simply enter the code: SONYZV200 at the checkout to save £200 off the £749 RRP. That’s over 25% off!

If you’re a content creator looking for a step up from the best camera phones, then the Sony ZV-E10 is worth considering. And with this tasty bundle including a Sony E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens and Sony E Series 128GB UHS-II 270MB/Sec SDXC Card to boot, you’ve everything you need to start creating content immediately.

Sony ZV-E10 bundle | was £749 | now £549

Save £200 at Wex Photo Video Satisfy your vlogging needs and bag a Sony ZV-E10, 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 lens and 128GB UHS-II SD card for just £549 by entering the discount code SONYZV200, at the checkout.

Prior to the release of its successor the Sony ZV-E10 II, the Sony ZV-E10 was one of the best cameras for vlogging. At its launch, it was cheaper than even the entry-level Sony A6100 and now it's even more affordable. If you're on the hunt for a cut-price interchangeable lens camera that's perfect for vlogging and a step up from your camera phone, then the Sony ZV-E10 is worth looking at.

Digital Camera World gave it a very respectable four stars, praising its AF features and performance, vari-angle screen and clip-on wind muffler. This little video-centric camera is built around a 24.2-MP APS-C CMOS sensor, boasts 425 phase-detection AF and 425 contrast-detection AF points, 4K UHD video up to 30p and a maximum burst rate of 11fps.

The absence of a viewfinder puts this firmly in the video camp and at just 0.76lbs / 346g it's an extremely compact offering for content creators on the go. And at £549 via Wex Photo Video, along with a lens and SD card, if you're not bothered about a vlogging camera with the very latest specs, this represents an affordable and substantial upgrade if you've been using a camera phone.

