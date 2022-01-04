Save $400 on a Nikon Z9 and 24-70mm bundle

If you’re a Nikon DSLR shooter and want to upgrade to mirrorless, now is the best time to get your order in for the Big N's latest flagship, the Nikon Z9, as you can save $400 when purchasing a the camera in conjunction with the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/4 S lens from B&H.

The Nikon Z9 is the manufacturer's latest flagship camera, featuring a stacked 45.7MP CMOS sensor that is capable of delivering stunning images at 20 frames per second continuous shooting in RAW, 30 fps in JPEG or at an astonishing 120 frames per second when shooting at 11MP. This sensor is also able to capture images in extreme low light conditions, with an ISO range of 64-25,600 that is also expandable to 102,400.

The Z9 is also equipped with the fastest shutter speed on any Nikon camera, at a blistering 1/32,000 sec. In conjunction with its 493-point phase-detection AF system, you will be able capture every split second of the action as and when it happens.

Nikon’s Z9 is also capable of shooting stunning cinematic video up to 8K 30p for up to 2 hours and 5 minutes. Those who prefer to shoot 4K can take advantage of full frame 4K with Apple ProRes or H.264 10-bit internal recording, while also taking advantage of 10-bit N-log for complete color grading control.

(Image credit: Nikon)

All this combined with the extremely versatile Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4, with a versatile zoom range able to everything from wide-angle landscapes to portraits. With a constant aperture of f/4 it maintains a consistent exposure through the zoom range, and is more compact and lightweight than its f/2.8 counterpart.

There is no doubt that the Z9 paired with this lens will produce some stunning photos or cinematic video, and for some could be the only lens you would need.

Whatever your preference it is very hard to argue against a $400 saving on the latest Nikon flagship on the market.

