Save big and buy a camera with twin-lens kit, and you don't need more lenses

Buying a camera in a two-lens bundle is the best value – and means you won't need to buy more lenses any time soon

Panasonic Lumix G7 twin lens kit deal
Saving money on a product is great, of course. However, if you're investing in a camera for the first time, there is a better approach to trying to find a camera deal and then trying to find a lens deal to match it – and the answer is to buy a twin-lens kit. 

If you're unfamiliar with the term, this means a bundle that includes a camera (usually with an APS-C sensor) and two "kit lenses". These are general-purpose optics that cover one of two focal ranges: standard and telephoto. 

Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit | was £1,099 | now £899 Save £200 &nbsp;

Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit | was £1,099 | now £899
Save £200  With a 24.2MP sensor, oversampled 4K, 15fps bursts and advanced AF, the R50 is a great all-rounder. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting. 

Sony A6100 twin lens kit | £840 Buy at Clifton Cameras 70SONY

Sony A6100 twin lens kit | £840
Buy at Clifton Cameras The popular A6100 boasts a rich 24.2MP sensor with powerful autofocus and 4K video. It comes with the 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom and 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses, both of which are image stabilized - use Promotion Code 70SONY to get this price.  

Nikon Z30 twin lens kit | was £1,049 | now £819Save £230 at London Camera Exchange

Nikon Z30 twin lens kit | was £1,049 | now £819
Save £230 at London Camera Exchange Nikon's 20.9MP Z30 offers live streaming in 4K 30p or Full HD 60p, making it great for creators. The Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 have stabilization and cover a very impressive focal range.

Nikon Z50 twin lens kit | was £1,249 | now £999 Save £249 at Amazon

Nikon Z50 twin lens kit | was £1,249 | now £999
Save £249 at Amazon The 20.9MP Z50 comes with stabilized Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses, giving you everything from wide-angle to telephoto without any gaps.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm|£2,199|now £1,629 SAVE £560 at Wex using code PANASAVE300 &nbsp;

Panasonic Lumix S5 II + 20-60mm + 50mm|£2,199|now £1,629
SAVE £560 at Wex using code PANASAVE300  The Lumix S5 II is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a big filmmaking pedigree. It’s built around a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, boasts phase hybrid AF, cinema 4K 60p and 6K 30p – and it’s no stills slouch either. It’s not surprising we gave it five stars in our review

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

