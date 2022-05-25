Save a cool $200 on the Fujifilm X-T3 with 18-55mm lens bundle at Adorama

If you are in the need for a compact package that is a stills and video powerhouse, then this early Memorial Day camera deal (opens in new tab) on the Fujifilm X-T3 with 18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens bundle from Adormara is now just $1,299, that's a great saving of $200. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm X-T3 + 18-55mm f/2.8-4| was $1,499 |now $1,299 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 The X-T3 is a capable mirrorless camera that can capture stunning 26.1MP images, along with its ability to record 4k 60P in 10-bit internally, makes this the perfect compact powerhouse.

US DEAL

Designed for videographers and action photographers alike, the X-T3 is a versatile mirrorless camera praised for its high-speed performance, more-than-capable imaging, and multimedia flexibility. This camera is the perfect choice for both high-resolution stills and 4K video, while an apt autofocus system delivers quick and accurate focusing performance.

It features a 26.1MP APS-C sensor that is capable of 11 frame per second continuous shooting from its mechanical shutter or an impressive 30 fps when shooting in 1.25x crop with the electronic shutter. You will also get amazing video recording features up to 4K 60p at 10-bit internal recording, which is amazing for such a small package.

What is even more amazing is the price, at just $1,299 at Adorama, saving you $200 (opens in new tab) it is frankly a steal at the price so get ordering now!

Read more:

Best ASP-C camera (opens in new tab)

Best compact camera (opens in new tab)

Best Fujifilm camera (opens in new tab)

Best Fujifilm lenses (opens in new tab)