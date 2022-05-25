Save a cool $200 on the Fujifilm X-T3 with 18-55mm lens bundle at Adorama

By published

This former mirrorless flagship camera is a hot deal ahead of the Memorial Day sales

Fujifilm X-T3 + 18-55mm deal
(Image credit: Adorama)

If you are in the need for a compact package that is a stills and video powerhouse, then this early Memorial Day camera deal (opens in new tab) on the Fujifilm X-T3 with 18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens bundle from Adormara is now just $1,299, that's a great saving of $200.  (opens in new tab)

Fujifilm X-T3 + 18-55mm f/2.8-4|was $1,499|now $1,299 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $200 The X-T3 is a capable mirrorless camera that can capture stunning 26.1MP images, along with its ability to record 4k 60P in 10-bit internally, makes this the perfect compact powerhouse.
Designed for videographers and action photographers alike, the X-T3 is a versatile mirrorless camera praised for its high-speed performance, more-than-capable imaging, and multimedia flexibility. This camera is the perfect choice for both high-resolution stills and 4K video, while an apt autofocus system delivers quick and accurate focusing performance. 

It features a 26.1MP APS-C sensor that is capable of 11 frame per second continuous shooting from its mechanical shutter or an impressive 30 fps when shooting in 1.25x crop with the electronic shutter. You will also get amazing video recording features up to 4K 60p at 10-bit internal recording, which is amazing for such a small package.

What is even more amazing is the price, at just $1,299 at Adorama, saving you $200 (opens in new tab) it is frankly a steal at the price so get ordering now! 

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

