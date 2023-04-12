Samyang 35-150mm f/2-2.8: a fast multi-purpose zoom for Sony shooters

Samyang has launched a fast AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 FE zoom for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. It is the second zoom lens in the South Korean firm's autofocus lens range - following on from the Samsung AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE (opens in new tab) which went on sale last year. As is usual, the new lens will be sold under the Rokinon brand in North America.

The focal range of the 35-150mm lens is a slightly unusual one - but is a range that has been previously produced by Tamron, most recently with the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD. The zoom range, and the maximum aperture offers a great all-in-one compromise to carrying both a 24-70mm f/2.8 and a 70-200mm f/2.8, making it appeal to portrait and wedding photographers. It doesn't have quite the same reach, but makes up for this with a wider maximum aperture at the wide-angle lens - and the obvious increased convenience and reduction in weight.

(Image credit: Samyang)

Mount: Sony E (FE)

Full frame: Yes

Image stabilization: No

Autofocus: Yes

Lens construction: 21 elements in 18 groups

Diaphragm blades: 9

Minimum aperture: f/16-22

Minimum focusing distance: 0.33m (W) 0.85m (T)

Maximum magnification ratio: 0.18x (W) 0.175x (T)

Filter size: 82mm

Dimensions: 92.8x157.4mm

Weight: 1,224g / 43.2oz

The new zoom weighs 1,224g and has a nine-blade diaphragm that should produce smooth bokeh when used at open apertures. It is constructed with a metal barrel is weather sealed.

In addition to the zoom and manual focus rings, there are two focus hold buttons and a zoom lock switch. In addition, there is a three-position custom function switch - this allows you to switch the usual manual focus mode to a linear focus mode, or a dolly shot mode. The linear focus mode ensures that the focus speed remains at a constant speed however fast the focus ring is turned - which is invaluable for pull focus effects.

(Image credit: Samyang)

The dolly mode is designed to allow you to perform a dolly shot without having to adjust both focus and zoom independently, as the camera is tracked towards (or away from) the subject. These focus effects, designed for videographers, can be customized via Samyang's optional Lens Station hub.

The Samyang AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 FE and Rokinon AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 FE are now on sale for $1,399 / £1,319.