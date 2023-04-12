Samyang 35-150mm f/2-2.8: a fast multi-purpose zoom for Sony shooters

By Chris George
published

Samyang's second autofocus zoom will also be available under the Rokinon brand

Rokinon AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 FE
(Image credit: Rokinon)

Samyang has launched a fast AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 FE zoom for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. It is the second zoom lens in the South Korean firm's autofocus lens range - following on from the Samsung AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE (opens in new tab) which went on sale last year. As is usual, the new lens will be sold under the Rokinon brand in North America.

The focal range of the 35-150mm lens is a slightly unusual one - but is a range that has been previously produced by Tamron, most recently with the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD. The zoom range, and the maximum aperture offers a great all-in-one compromise to carrying both a 24-70mm f/2.8 and a 70-200mm f/2.8, making it appeal to portrait and wedding photographers. It doesn't have quite the same reach, but makes up for this with a wider maximum aperture at the wide-angle lens - and the obvious increased convenience and reduction in weight.

Samyang AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 FE

(Image credit: Samyang)

Mount: Sony E (FE)
Full frame: Yes
Image stabilization: No
Autofocus: Yes
Lens construction: 21 elements in 18 groups
Diaphragm blades: 9
Minimum aperture: f/16-22
Minimum focusing distance: 0.33m (W) 0.85m (T)
Maximum magnification ratio: 0.18x (W) 0.175x (T)
Filter size: 82mm
Dimensions: 92.8x157.4mm
Weight: 1,224g / 43.2oz

The new zoom weighs 1,224g and has a nine-blade diaphragm that should produce smooth bokeh when used at open apertures. It is constructed with a metal barrel is weather sealed.

In addition to the zoom and manual focus rings, there are two focus hold buttons and a zoom lock switch. In addition, there is a three-position custom function switch - this allows you to switch the usual manual focus mode to a linear focus mode, or a dolly shot mode. The linear focus mode ensures that the focus speed remains at a constant speed however fast the focus ring is turned - which is invaluable for pull focus effects. 

Samyang AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 FE

(Image credit: Samyang)

The dolly mode is designed to allow you to perform a dolly shot without having to adjust both focus and zoom independently, as the camera is tracked towards (or away from) the subject. These focus effects, designed for videographers, can be customized via Samyang's optional Lens Station hub.

The Samyang AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 FE and Rokinon AF 35-150mm F2-2.8 FE are now on sale for $1,399 / £1,319.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

