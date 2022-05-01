Samsung Z Fold4 will be smaller and squarer

As the expected August announcement of Samsung’s Z Fold4 creeps closer, two new phone rumors have surfaced online. Excitingly, the first leak points towards a slimmer and lighter design and disappointing the other towards the next generation Galaxy Z Fold having a similar battery capacity to its predecessor.

Samsung Z Fold4: Pocket friendly

The size change of Galaxy Z fold4 exceeded my expectation, It becomes smaller and lighter. Bezel narrowerApril 20, 2022 See more

According to reliable leaker, Ice Universe, the Z Fold4 will be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, the Samsung Z Fold3, and will also have a squarer display than the previous Fold smartphones. Ice Universe also notes a slightly narrower bezel. Assuming the leak is correct, it’s great news as it means the new phone will be better to handle and more pocket friendly.

Fold3 → Fold4 (based on limited information, 100% accuracy is not guaranteed) pic.twitter.com/edE1BpIU0LApril 22, 2022 See more

Samsung Z Fold4: 4,400mAh battery

The other new leak surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold4 comes courtesy of GalaxyClub (via TechRadar), who has spotted two phone batteries being registered by Samsung with with regulators in South Korea and we think it is safe to assume these are for the Galaxy Z Fold4.

The two spotted batteries have rated capacities of 2,002mAh and 2,268mAh, giving a total of 4,270mAh. This capacity is almost identical to the 2,275mAh capacity of the Galaxy Z Fold3. The Z fold3 is marketed as having a 4,400mAh battery and the Z fold4 will likely follow suit – phone manufactures market the 'typical' capacity, which is always bigger than the rated capacity…

Indeed keeping the battery capacity the same as per the Z fold3 certainly makes the smaller size leak seem more likely – as Samsung won’t have to squeeze in extra capacity.

Galaxy Z Fold4: Flagship camera system

Earlier this month we reported on two promising leaks regarding the Samsung Z Fold 4’s camera system. The first alleges that the new flagship foldable will boast the 3x telephoto camera from the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and the second that it will feature the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP camera.

Assuming the 108MP camera leak is true – and it comes via reliable and well-known Samsung leaker Dohyun Kim (via Notebookcheck) it essentially means we already know that the Galaxy Z Fold4 will feature the best camera system of any foldable and one fitting to a flagship with expected $1799 MSRP.

