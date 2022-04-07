Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to have a 10MP 3x telephoto camera according to leak

A new leak courtesy of Dutch website GalaxyClub, via GSM Arena, alleges that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will feature a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical magnification. This would be a considerable upgrade to the 12MP 2x camera on the Z Fold3 and would more than likely be the same 3x telephoto camera see on the three Samsung Galaxy S22 models and point to a camera system fit for a flagship.

At first glance this improvement may appear very small but although 12MP to 10MP is a drop, the jump from limited 2x optical zoom to 3x is significant and will make a real difference overall.

Camera system improvements

The leak also mentions another change to Galaxy Z Fold4’s camera system in the form of a 10MP selfie camera. Frustratingly however, it’s not apparent if this this is for the under-display camera inside the smartphone, or whether it’s for selfie camera on the cover display, which already has a 10MP sensor.

Regardless of which it turns out to be, the Galaxy Z Fold4 will have a better selfie camera than its predecessor – the Z Fold3 (opens in new tab) under-display camera only has a 4MP resolution.

The Galaxy Z Fold4’s main cameras remain unleaked, so we don’t know whether the new flagship will use the 50 MP main camera from the S22 (opens in new tab) and S22+ (opens in new tab), or not – obviously we hope it will.

As the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 were launched last August, we expect Samsung to launch this year’s new foldable flagship around the same time of year, when we will see how far the company has come with its under-display camera tech.

Read more

Best budget camera phones (opens in new tab)

Best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)

Best burner phone (opens in new tab)

Best 5G phone (opens in new tab)

Best phablets (opens in new tab)

Best flip phones (opens in new tab)

Best selfie sticks (opens in new tab)

Best phone tripods and supports (opens in new tab)

Best gimbals for video (opens in new tab)

Best add-on lenses for phones (opens in new tab)

Best iPhone power banks (opens in new tab)

Best phone cases (opens in new tab)

Best camera for TikTok (opens in new tab)

Best TikTok lights (opens in new tab)