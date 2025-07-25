This is why I've become certain that foldables are the future for phones (and you should be too)

It isn't long since foldable phones were clunky, pricey and liable to break. The cameras were bad. The battery life wasn't great. In short, they were more of a novelty than a serious purchase.

But a lot of that's changed. And specifically, it's seeing people actually use these devices in the wild that's making me realise what a gamechanger they could be.

For instance, last month at a press conference, I watched a journalist with her Galaxy Z Fold 7 lying open like a tiny laptop. On the left side, she had the press release pulled up. On the right, she was making notes in real-time, cross-referencing technical specs as the speaker went through each point.

What struck me was how natural it all looked. She wasn't in any way straining or fumbling with this new workflow. She looked like she'd been doing this her whole life.

Workflow possibilities

I'm intrigued by the possibilities for photographers' productivity. Imagine editing a photo while keeping your reference image or client feedback open on the other screen. Reviewing a shoot while updating your shot list, or communicating with your team. This multitasking potential might end up finally matching how photographers actually work in the real world.

The general public seem to be warming to foldables too. I was in the pub on Friday night, when a friend pulled out her Pixel 9 Pro Fold to show me shots of her granddaughter's first steps. When she opened it up to its tablet-sized display, the pics truly popped.

For the first time, sharing mobile photos felt like a proper viewing experience, and required no squinting whatsoever.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Up to the job

In short, it seems we're reaching the point when foldable tech is finally delivering on its promises. The latest devices from the likes of Google and Samsung are so thin and light that using them closed doesn't feel like you're carrying a brick.

The cameras are becoming genuinely competitive too, not just "good for a foldable." And while the durability concerns haven't vanished entirely, they've certainly become more manageable.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

So I think a lot of people will soon be starting to ask a new question. Not "Why would I want a foldable?" but "What am I missing by not having one?" And when the conversation moves from justifying early adoption to worrying you've been left behind, that's massive.

We saw it with mirrorless cameras, we saw it with 4K displays, and we saw with fast charging. Now, it feels like we're seeing it with foldables too. Mark my words: the foldable future is coming—and for some of us, it's already here.