Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 looks set to boast a 108 megapixel camera

Just four days ago we reported on a leak (opens in new tab) alleging that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 would boast the 3x telephoto camera from the Galaxy S22 and S22+ and now there’s an even more promising leak – the new smartphone is said to boast the Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab)'s 108 MP camera.

The new phone rumor (opens in new tab) comes courtesy of Dohyun Kim (via Notebookcheck) – a leaker who has a good reputation for providing accurate Samsung leaks. Assuming this is true it’s very exciting indeed as it essentially means we already know that the Galaxy Z Fold4 will feature the best camera system of any foldable and one fitting to a flagship with expected US$1799 MSRP.

See: Best fold phones in 2022

Galaxy Z Fold4 108MP Camera

Flagship camera system

The leak we reported on last week, which came courtesy of Dutch website GalaxyClub, via GSM Arena, alleges that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will feature a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical magnification. Compared to the 12MP 2x camera on the Z Fold3 this would be a great upgrade and would likely be the same 3x telephoto camera see on the three Samsung Galaxy S22 models. Although 12MP to 10MP is a drop in MP count, the jump from limited 2x optical zoom to 3x is significant and in conjunction with the new 108 MP camera revelation points towards a fantastic camera system to the new foldable.

Last week’s leak also mentions a 10MP selfie camera for the Galaxy Z Fold4’s camera system, which would be another good addition. Annoyingly however, it’s not apparent if this this is for the under-display camera inside the smartphone, or if it’s for the selfie camera on the cover display, which already has a 10MP sensor.

Based on Samsung launching the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in August last year, we expect the company to launch this year’s new foldable flagship around the same time of year.

