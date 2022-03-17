Realme GT Neo3 Le Mans phone celebrates 1966 Ford v Ferrari 24hr race

Realme has let us know, via a series of official tweets, that its upcoming GT Neo 3 will launch in its home market of China on March 22. The teaser shows off a striking blue and white design, which is paying tribute to the legendary 1966 Le Mans Race (as featured in the 2019 movie Ford v Ferrari) and using the sports car theme to demonstrate the smartphone’s raw processing power, with the tagline “NEO Speed Awakens”.

🔊VOLUME UP 🔊 and feel how #realmeGTNEO3 roars. pic.twitter.com/FovoUktCnXMarch 15, 2022 See more

The images shared by Realme give a very clear view of the entire back panel and confirm the rumored 50MP primary camera. We can see the USB-C port at the bottom, which is flanked by a speaker, microphone, and SIM card slot. The smartphone’s volume keys are on its left-side frame, so the power button will most probably be on the right. We can’t see a 3.5mm headphone jack, but that’s not a surprise as the GT Neo2 doesn’t have one.

Paying tribute to a legendary race in 1966, #realmeGTNEO3 is inspired by _______. Tips: 🐎 vs 🐎Launching on Mar. 22nd, MAINLAND CHINA pic.twitter.com/JXuYpiLBKcMarch 16, 2022 See more

Most excitingly, on the substantial rectangular camera island, we can see a huge camera sensor up top, along with two smaller sensors, with a rectangular LED flash in between.

Realme hasn’t shared any images of the front of the GT Neo 3, but it has been rumored that the phone might come with a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

GT Neo3: Confirmed specs

We haven’t been treated to full specifications from Realme yet, but the company has previously confirmed that the new phone will come with the Dimensity 8100 SoC and 150W charging. Since confirming these specs, we have learnt, via GSMAreana, that the company has also teased an 80W variant, via Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

GT Neo3 Gaming Edition

We recently reported on leaked renders of the GT Neo3 Gaming Edition, which were shared on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo. These renders show the alleged upcoming smartphone with gaming phone-like design with sharp lines and orange accents, a rear triple-camera setup and shoulder trigger buttons on the frame, which could potentially be customisable. This now looks increasingly likely.

The GT Neo3 will be the successor to the GT Neo2, which was launched in Chinese and Indian markets last year, featuring a Snapdragon 870 SoC chip and a triple-camera setup. Last month, our sister website, TechRadar, reported that the GT Neo3 had been spotted on the official website of Realme India, so a launch in this market looks imminent and would indeed follow the pattern of the GT Neo2 launch.





