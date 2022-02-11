Realme GT Neo3 Gaming Edition phone looks like it's leaked!

If the leaked renders are genuine, it looks like Realme is gearing up to enter the gaming market with the GT Neo3 Gaming Edition. Renders leaked on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, show the alleged upcoming smartphone with gaming phone-like design with sharp lines and orange accents, a rear triple-camera setup and shoulder trigger buttons on the frame, which could potentially be customisable.

Realme launched the GT Neo 2 last year, in Chinese and Indian markets with a Snapdragon 870 SoC chip and a triple-camera setup – the GT Neo3 will likely be the successor of this model. Indeed, the renders were posted along with some alleged specifications: a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset under the hood and 5,000 mAh battery with 125W fast charging.

Like its predecessor, the GT Neo3 is tipped to also boast a triple-camera system on the back and we can see, from the leaked renders, the camera module has two large cut-outs and a third very small one below these. The camera module also looks to be home to the LED flash module. The leak didn’t contain camera sensor details, but an educated guess would be a 50MP or even 64MP main camera, together with an ultrawide camera and a macro sensor.

Geekbench spotting

A Realme device bearing the model number RMX3311 was spotted on Geekbench – this is believed to be the global version of the Realme GT2 (announced in China last month), rather than the leaked GT Neo3 though. The devise has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and scored 1,127 points on the single-core test and 3,355 points in the multi-core department. Other information gleaned from the listing is 12GB RAM and Android 12.





• The best camera phones you can buy today

• Best Samsung phones

• Best Xiaomi phones

• Best budget camera phones

• The best burner phones

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?