Polaroid just created a crazy new film by accident

Feeling blue? Polaroid has accidentally invented a new type of limited-edition 600 film that's unlike any other, being both blue and the rare result of a new chemical reaction and process without the need for any dye to make the colors pop.

The Polaroid Reclaimed Blue 600 film was created using a chemical called tertiary butylhydroquinone (TBHQ), and emerged from a trial-and-error experimental process discovered by one chemist that isn't quite over yet.

The new and unique product joins Polaroid's 600 range of compatible film, intended for the most creative and experimental photographers only. Although, the company can't take full credit for its creation, as its invention was a complete accident that Polaroid still can't really explain.

At the only Polaroid film factory still standing in the world, a young chemist named Brian Slaghuis was responsible for this accidental yet amazing discovery, occurring through a chemical reaction.

The limited-edition striking blue 600 film interestingly requires no extra blue dye, as the reaction itself is what causes this unique processing color. But It’s not Monochrome. And it’s not Duochrome. So what is it?

In simple terms, the process of creating the new Polaroid Reclaimed Blue 600 (opens in new tab) film involves combining the usual Polaroid color film process with a chemical known as TBHQ (which is commonly used to create Polaroid's black-and-white film) as well as incorporating a mix of reclaimed and out-of-spec waste material from the Polaroid factory into the film manufacturing process.

The Polaroid Reclaimed Blue 600 film is compatible with the following devices: Polaroid 600, Polaroid Now (opens in new tab), Polaroid Now+ (opens in new tab), Polaroid Lab (opens in new tab), Polaroid OneStep 2 (opens in new tab), and Polaroid OneStep+ (opens in new tab).

"At the Polaroid lab, I’ve tested over 200 different chemicals as we’re constantly improving our film chemistry," said Polaroid's star chemist (and now presumably inventor), Brian. "After experimenting with one called TBHQ, the Reclaimed Blue film was an incredible discovery by accident."

It's great that Polaroid has given Brian the limelight that he totally deserves, and embraced the spirit of honesty in admitting that this new quirky product was actually an experimental accident as opposed to a stroke of marketing genius. Finding the humor in the situation with the commercial above featuring Brian is also an amazing touch.

"Polaroid’s DNA is rooted in experimentation and unlocking the unexpected," adds Polaroid Chairman, Oskar Smolokowski. "Reclaimed Blue captures that essence. It’s science mixed with human perseverance and remarkable accidents."

As part of the promotional campaign for the new blue film, Polaroid invited chemistry expert and social media star NileRed (opens in new tab) to the factory for a tour, but little did the company know that as an April Fool's prank, Nigel snuck into the lab alone to attempt to steal their secret formula and develop his own instant print.

What kind of instant photography would require blue film? Polaroid admits that it doesn't know either, and is asking customers to experiment and find out for themselves what this vibrant blue film is best suited for.

You might want to be fast, though, as this film is as limited in stock as it is experimental, available to order now (opens in new tab) directly from Polaroid's website at a price of $16.99 /£15.99 / AU$25 (approximately) for an 8-exposure pack.

