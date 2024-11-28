People say DSLRs are dead but that's not what I think with these 6 amazing Black Friday DSLR deals

If you're considering a new camera this Black Friday, don't overlook DSLRs. As someone with over 20 years of experience using DSLRs — and still relying on them today — I can vouch for their enduring appeal. Despite the buzz around the best mirrorless cameras, the best DSLRs continue to deliver exceptional performance, especially for those who appreciate a traditional shooting experience.
So why choose a DSLR in 2024? For starters, they’re built to last, with rugged designs and excellent value for money. Plus, the extensive ecosystem of DSLR lenses — developed over decades — remains unparalleled, offering unmatched flexibility for photographers of all levels.
Canon 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm | was $3,399 | now $2,899
Save $500 at Adorama Canon's workhorse DSLR is the tool of choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike, with its powerful 30.4MP full frame sensor and 4K 30p video capability.
Nikon D780 | was £2,296.95 | now $1,596.95
Save $700 at B&H This DSLR's 24MP full-frame sensor offers impeccable image quality, and its performance can keep up with most of what a Nikon mirrorless camera can. You'll get Nikon's tried-and-tested 51-point phase detection AF system when using the optical viewfinder, but switch to live view and you've got the Z6's brilliant 273-point on-sensor AF system with eye detection.
Nikon D850 | was $2,996.95 | Now $2,196.95
Save $800 at Adorama Simply the best and last-ever DSLR made by Nikon, the D850 features a huge 45MP full-frame sensor, 4K UHD video, and of course a glorious optical viewfinder – this is as good as it gets for DSLRs.
Canon EOS 90D | was $1,199 |now $999
SAVE $200 at B&H. With a huge 32MP APS-C sensor 4K UHD video and a huge 3' rear screen, this DSLR is as good as it gets for beginners!
Pentax KF + 35mm DA L f/2.4| was $746.90 | now $646.90.
SAVE $100 at B&H Built brand new for enthusiasts Pentax has found the perfect match in making a new DSLR camera ultra-affordable while offering great specs for users.
Canon EOS-1D X Mark II|was $5,999|now $2,999
SAVE $3,000 at B&H. Probably the last great DSLR for sports this camera produces 20MP full frame images at 14 frames per second, 4K video and a huge expanded sensitivity range from ISO 50-409,600 - this is as good as it gest for DSLRs that you can still buy new