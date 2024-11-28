People say DSLRs are dead but that's not what I think with these 6 amazing Black Friday DSLR deals

If you're considering a new camera this Black Friday, don't overlook DSLRs. As someone with over 20 years of experience using DSLRs — and still relying on them today — I can vouch for their enduring appeal. Despite the buzz around the best mirrorless cameras, the best DSLRs continue to deliver exceptional performance, especially for those who appreciate a traditional shooting experience.

So why choose a DSLR in 2024? For starters, they’re built to last, with rugged designs and excellent value for money. Plus, the extensive ecosystem of DSLR lenses — developed over decades — remains unparalleled, offering unmatched flexibility for photographers of all levels.

While I admit mirrorless cameras have their perks, modern DSLRs have kept pace with advancements like 4K video, on-sensor phase-detection autofocus, and robust live-view capabilities. These updates make DSLRs competitive and versatile, whether you're an aspiring photographer or a seasoned pro.

If you're upgrading from a smartphone or compact camera, DSLRs provide an accessible gateway to more advanced photography. They combine affordability with powerful features, giving you creative control and the potential to grow your skills.

Some standout models worth exploring this Black Friday include:



Nikon D850: A professional-grade DSLR offering stunning resolution, impressive shooting speed, and advanced video options.



Canon EOS 90D: A versatile choice for enthusiasts, blending modern performance with the classic feel of an optical viewfinder.



No matter your photography goals, there’s a DSLR to suit your needs — and now’s the perfect time to take advantage of the incredible Black Friday deals below

Canon 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm | was $3,399 | now $2,899

Save $500 at Adorama Canon's workhorse DSLR is the tool of choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike, with its powerful 30.4MP full frame sensor and 4K 30p video capability.

Nikon D780 | was £2,296.95 | now $1,596.95

Save $700 at B&H This DSLR's 24MP full-frame sensor offers impeccable image quality, and its performance can keep up with most of what a Nikon mirrorless camera can. You'll get Nikon's tried-and-tested 51-point phase detection AF system when using the optical viewfinder, but switch to live view and you've got the Z6's brilliant 273-point on-sensor AF system with eye detection.

Nikon D850 | was $2,996.95 | Now $2,196.95

Save $800 at Adorama Simply the best and last-ever DSLR made by Nikon, the D850 features a huge 45MP full-frame sensor, 4K UHD video, and of course a glorious optical viewfinder – this is as good as it gets for DSLRs.

Canon EOS 90D | was $1,199 |now $999

SAVE $200 at B&H. With a huge 32MP APS-C sensor 4K UHD video and a huge 3' rear screen, this DSLR is as good as it gets for beginners!

Pentax KF + 35mm DA L f/2.4| was $746.90 | now $646.90.

SAVE $100 at B&H Built brand new for enthusiasts Pentax has found the perfect match in making a new DSLR camera ultra-affordable while offering great specs for users.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark II|was $5,999|now $2,999

SAVE $3,000 at B&H. Probably the last great DSLR for sports this camera produces 20MP full frame images at 14 frames per second, 4K video and a huge expanded sensitivity range from ISO 50-409,600 - this is as good as it gest for DSLRs that you can still buy new

While these top 6 offer a vast range of specs for DSLRs spanning beginners to top professionals there is no denying that these DSLRs and their massive collection of lenses still have a place in the industry today - and can still be a great buy for those wanting to either get into photography as a hobby or for those looking at taking their photography to the next level.



I've been using DSLRs for over 20 years, and I still use them today, not once have I thought about upgrading to a mirrorless camera - because I've never seen the need to upgrade