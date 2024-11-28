People say DSLRs are dead but that's not what I think with these 6 amazing Black Friday DSLR deals

If you're considering a new camera this Black Friday, don't overlook DSLRs. As someone with over 20 years of experience using DSLRs — and still relying on them today — I can vouch for their enduring appeal. Despite the buzz around the best mirrorless cameras, the best DSLRs continue to deliver exceptional performance, especially for those who appreciate a traditional shooting experience.

So why choose a DSLR in 2024? For starters, they’re built to last, with rugged designs and excellent value for money. Plus, the extensive ecosystem of DSLR lenses — developed over decades — remains unparalleled, offering unmatched flexibility for photographers of all levels.

Canon 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm | was $3,399 | now $2,899Save $500 at Adorama

Canon 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm | was $3,399 | now $2,899
Save $500 at Adorama Canon's workhorse DSLR is the tool of choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike, with its powerful 30.4MP full frame sensor and 4K 30p video capability.

View Deal
Nikon D780 | was £2,296.95 | now $1,596.95Save $700 at B&H

Nikon D780 | was £2,296.95 | now $1,596.95
Save $700 at B&H This DSLR's 24MP full-frame sensor offers impeccable image quality, and its performance can keep up with most of what a Nikon mirrorless camera can. You'll get Nikon's tried-and-tested 51-point phase detection AF system when using the optical viewfinder, but switch to live view and you've got the Z6's brilliant 273-point on-sensor AF system with eye detection.

View Deal
Nikon D850 | was $2,996.95| Now $2,196.95Save $800 at Adorama

Nikon D850 | was $2,996.95 | Now $2,196.95
Save $800 at Adorama Simply the best and last-ever DSLR made by Nikon, the D850 features a huge 45MP full-frame sensor, 4K UHD video, and of course a glorious optical viewfinder – this is as good as it gets for DSLRs.

View Deal
Canon EOS 90D | was $1,199 |now $999SAVE $200 at B&H.

Canon EOS 90D | was $1,199 |now $999
SAVE $200 at B&H. With a huge 32MP APS-C sensor 4K UHD video and a huge 3' rear screen, this DSLR is as good as it gets for beginners!

View Deal
Pentax KF + 35mm DA L f/2.4| was $746.90 | now $646.90.SAVE $100 at B&H

Pentax KF + 35mm DA L f/2.4| was $746.90 | now $646.90.
SAVE $100 at B&H Built brand new for enthusiasts Pentax has found the perfect match in making a new DSLR camera ultra-affordable while offering great specs for users.

View Deal
Canon EOS-1D X Mark II|was $5,999|now $2,999 SAVE $3,000 at B&H.

Canon EOS-1D X Mark II|was $5,999|now $2,999
SAVE $3,000 at B&H. Probably the last great DSLR for sports this camera produces 20MP full frame images at 14 frames per second, 4K video and a huge expanded sensitivity range from ISO 50-409,600 - this is as good as it gest for DSLRs that you can still buy new

View Deal
