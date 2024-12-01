People say DSLRs are dead but that's not what I think with these 6 great Black Friday DSLR deals

If you're looking for a great Black Friday camera deal, don't overlook DSLRs. As someone with over 20 years of experience using DSLRs — and still relying on them today — I can vouch for their enduring appeal. Despite the buzz around the best mirrorless cameras, the best DSLRs continue to deliver exceptional performance, especially for those who appreciate a traditional shooting experience.

So why choose a DSLR in 2024? For starters, they’re built to last, with rugged designs and excellent value for money. Plus, the extensive ecosystem of DSLR lenses — developed over decades — remains unparalleled, offering unmatched flexibility for photographers of all levels.

While I admit mirrorless cameras have their perks, modern DSLRs have kept pace with advancements like 4K video, on-sensor phase-detection autofocus, and robust live-view capabilities. These updates make DSLRs competitive and versatile, whether you're an aspiring photographer or a seasoned pro.

If you're upgrading from a smartphone or compact camera, DSLRs provide an accessible gateway to more advanced photography. They combine affordability with powerful features, giving you creative control and the potential to grow your skills.

No matter your photography goals, there’s a DSLR to suit your needs — and now’s the perfect time to take advantage of the Black Friday deals below. The price savings are amazing - but with choice and availability reducing every year, and reduction in the cost is welcomed

Some standout models worth exploring this Black Friday include:

Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome|was £2,249.99|now £1,949

SAVE £300 at Amazon. Based on the flagship Pentax K-3 Mark III APS-C-format camera, the Monochrome is designed exclusively to shoot in black and white using an adapted 25.7-megapixel sensor which offers amazing high ISO performance.

Pentax K-1 Mark II|was £1,799|now £1,469

SAVE £330 at Amazon. Embrace DSLRs at their finest with this Pentax flagship that still has features that even the most modest mirrorless could dream about. Built like a tank and offering 36MP stills and 1080p video this a brilliant DSLR.

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | was £2,869 | now £2,489

Save £380 at Park Cameras with free memory card There's plenty of life in this workhorse DSLR! The trusted tool of plenty of pros, its 30.4MP full frame sensor can rattle off 7fps stills and DCI 4K video, with twin card slots, weather sealing and fantastic autofocus.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II | £1,429.99 | £1,349

SAVE £81 at Park Cameras with free memory card Canon's smallest full-frame DSLR is also one of its most versatile, with a 26.2MP sensor, fully articulating screen and 6.5fps burst shooting.

Nikon D780 + 24-120mm | was £2,769 | now £1,879

Save £890 at Amazon If you still love DSLRs, but want something a little smaller than the pro-grade cameras, the D780 is perfect. This is a great all-around camera, with 24MP stills, 4K video, and up to 12fps continuous shooting - now at an even better price!

While these top 6 offer a vast range of specs for DSLRs spanning beginners to top professionals there is no denying that these DSLRs and their massive collection of lenses still have a place in the industry today - and can still be a great buy for those wanting to either get into photography as a hobby or for those looking at taking their photography to the next level.



I've been using DSLRs for over 20 years, and I still use them today, not once have I thought about upgrading to a mirrorless camera - because I've never seen the need to upgrade

