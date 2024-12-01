People say DSLRs are dead but that's not what I think with these 6 great Black Friday DSLR deals

If you're looking for a great Black Friday camera deal, don't overlook DSLRs. As someone with over 20 years of experience using DSLRs — and still relying on them today — I can vouch for their enduring appeal. Despite the buzz around the best mirrorless cameras, the best DSLRs continue to deliver exceptional performance, especially for those who appreciate a traditional shooting experience.
So why choose a DSLR in 2024? For starters, they’re built to last, with rugged designs and excellent value for money. Plus, the extensive ecosystem of DSLR lenses — developed over decades — remains unparalleled, offering unmatched flexibility for photographers of all levels.
Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome|was £2,249.99|now £1,949
SAVE £300 at Amazon. Based on the flagship Pentax K-3 Mark III APS-C-format camera, the Monochrome is designed exclusively to shoot in black and white using an adapted 25.7-megapixel sensor which offers amazing high ISO performance.
Pentax K-1 Mark II|was £1,799|now £1,469
SAVE £330 at Amazon. Embrace DSLRs at their finest with this Pentax flagship that still has features that even the most modest mirrorless could dream about. Built like a tank and offering 36MP stills and 1080p video this a brilliant DSLR.
Canon EOS 250D + 18-55mm | was £729.99 |now £589
The Canon EOS 250D has for a long time been one of our favourite entry-level DSLRs and its compact size makes it perfect for travel. Comes with the image-stabilized Canon EF-S 18-55mm IS STM kit lens.
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV | was £2,869 | now £2,489
Save £380 at Park Cameras with free memory card There's plenty of life in this workhorse DSLR! The trusted tool of plenty of pros, its 30.4MP full frame sensor can rattle off 7fps stills and DCI 4K video, with twin card slots, weather sealing and fantastic autofocus.
Canon EOS 6D Mark II | £1,429.99 | £1,349
SAVE £81 at Park Cameras with free memory card Canon's smallest full-frame DSLR is also one of its most versatile, with a 26.2MP sensor, fully articulating screen and 6.5fps burst shooting.
Nikon D780 + 24-120mm | was £2,769 | now £1,879
Save £890 at Amazon If you still love DSLRs, but want something a little smaller than the pro-grade cameras, the D780 is perfect. This is a great all-around camera, with 24MP stills, 4K video, and up to 12fps continuous shooting - now at an even better price!