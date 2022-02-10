Over 6 months waiting list for Nikon Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S supertelephoto

It has been reported by Nikon Japan in an official statement that the scheduled release of the US$14k Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S for the Nikon Z mirrorless system has received a large number of reservations that have been beyond Nikon’s expectations. For this reason, despite a release date of 18 February, Nikon may not be able to deliver the shiny new Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 on the day of release to customers who have already made a reservation.

(Image credit: Nikon)

In addition to this bad news Nikon shooters will be left with a sour taste in their mouths as Nikon Japan also reports it may take more than six months for the product to be delivered to customers who make a reservation in the future. The company promises to do their utmost to deliver this new lens as soon as possible.

This type of announcement is not unusual in the modern-day climate that we live in, due to the chronic condition of the global parts industry for the manufacturing process.

However, it is gutting news to all the customers that have already pre-ordered and put their hard earned cash ( $13,996.95 / £13,499.00 / AU$22,999) into a product that could arrive on their doorstep in August 2022, at the earliest!

For those unfortunate few, we hope you get your lens before then, but for those who are considering this lens to go alongside their Nikon Z9 or Nikon Z7 II / Z6 II we would of recommend you either waiting it out until they are in stock at your nearest retailer OR getting in their early and putting your name down, so August will be the quickest you could get this new super telephoto in your hands - else you might be waiting even longer.

Only you, dear reader, are able to decide which camp to sit in at the moment, but one thing is for certain, whichever route you take, be prepared to wait a long time to use this amazing lens on wildlife or sports.

