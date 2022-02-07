Oppo Find X5 Pro leak tell us everything about the new flagship phone!

A new leak from the usually reliable WinFuture tells all about Oppo’s upcoming flagship, the Find X5 Pro. We’re even treated to some renders, which we’ve shared here.

As previously leaked, and indeed as we would have predicted, the new flagship is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The new leak tells us that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and that this isn’t expandable via an external memory card.

The upcoming phone is tipped to come with a large 5,000mAh battery, as is becoming standard for mid-range and flagship phones, and features 80W maximum charging. The leak also tips the Oppo Find X5 Pro to come with a 6.7-inch, 3216 x 1440 pixel display with 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Oppo Find X5 Pro: Camera system

The WinFuture leak says that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will feature a Hasselblad triple-lens camera system on the rear with a 50MP+50MP+13MP configuration and 5x optical zoom. This matches what has been tipped previously, which usually makes it more likely to be correct information.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The shared renders show the Oppo Find X5 Pro’s design featuring the same quirky camera bump as the Oppo Find X3 Pro, but with the main lenses swapped to the opposite side for the new flagship.

Looks aside, the Oppo Find X5 Pro sounds shares most of its specifications with the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. This is because the two companies are merging and are now working together, so we can probably expect fewer models going forward.

Oppo Find X5 Pro: Official announcement

We will have to wait to find out if the leaked specs and look of the phone are correct, but hopefully it won’t be too long before Oppo makes its official announcement. An announcement at mobile tech expo, MWC 2022, starting 28 February, looks likely.







