Oppo Find X5 leaked to get MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip & Hasselblad lenses

Information from usually reliable leaker Digital Chat Station, via GSMArena, details specifications of the upcoming Oppo Find X5 flagship series and it looks like the base model will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. We already know that the Pro model of the series is coming with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Two new models of the OPPO Find X5 series have been announced, both of which are 80W wired flash charging + 50W wireless flash charging + 10W reverse solution. The first flagship Dimensity 9000 to enter the Internet, see you after the festival... pic.twitter.com/kMSAsQj9hNJanuary 19, 2022 See more

It’s worth noting that the use of the Dimensity 9000 chipset for the Oppo Find X5 might not necessarily affect performance negatively compared with the Pro model, as early testing has indicated a faster CPU compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Indeed, the Dimensity 9000 chipset is a significant upgrade compared to the Snapdragon chipset that powers the Oppo Find X3 Pro, that launched early in 2021.

Leaked specifications

Digital Chat Station claims both of the Oppo Find X5 models will support 80W fast charging, 50W wireless flash charging and 10W reverse solution. It’s already been confirmed that the Pro model will get a 5,000mAh battery and now it looks like the base model may too.

OnePlus phones have featured Hasselblad branding since the release of the OnePlus 9 last year and now the Oppo Find X5 flagship series will be the first time that the company's sister brand follows suit and includes the iconic branding.

Camera wise, the Find X5 is said to at least one 50MP camera on the rear (rumors and leaks vary) as well as a 13MP camera.

Reports have suggested that the smartphones could arrive after the Chinese New Year, which falls on February 1 2022. This information is based on unverified leaks and rumurs and shouldn’t be taken as solid fact. We will update as more information comes to light.





