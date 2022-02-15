OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G design and Bahama Blue color revealed

There’s just over a day to wait until the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is made official on 17 February and now OnePlus has treated us to a few details early, showing off the rear of the new smartphone and its new colorway with subtle gradient; Bahama Blue.

OnePlus has previously confirmed the Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by a Dimensity 900 chipset and now from the official images of the phones design we can see a new camera design on the rear. The camera module with rounded corners sets the phone apart from the first-gen OnePlus Nord CE 5G, instead looking more like the Oppo Find X3 Pro from its sister brand – something we expect to see a lot more of going forward.

"The crystal-clear camera module rises naturally from the back of the phone in an elegant curve." Oliver Zhang, Head of Product at OnePlus

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar, Oliver Zhang, Head of Product at OnePlus, said: "Using a one-piece molding process, the crystal-clear camera module rises naturally from the back of the phone in an elegant curve.” "Our designers also added a CD ring with a metal-like texture on the main and ultra-wide camera to enhance the futuristic impression of the camera module," Zhang added.

The Bahama Blue colorway is a never seen before color for OnePlus phones, although blue is known as the flagship shade for the company's Nord handsets. Speaking to TechRadar, Zhang said: "When designing colors for the OnePlus Nord CE 2, the product team wanted to evolve its blue colorway and did this by adopting a brighter and bolder blue than the original OnePlus Nord CE’s Blue Void.”

"The OnePlus Nord CE 2’s Bahama Blue colorway exhibits a multi-directional gradient of blue and yellow that blend together beautifully," continued Zhang who also confirmed the new phone would also be available in a color called Gray Mirror.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Confirmed specs

When speaking to TechRadar, Zhang also confirmed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will feature a 4,500mAh battery which supports up to 65W fast-charging, using SuperVOOC branded technology – something we’ve seen feature in Oppo products.

Furthermore, OnePlus promise the Nord CE 2 will charge twice as fast as the original Nord CE, providing: "up to one day's power in just 15 minutes".

Speaking to TechRadar, Zhang also confirmed, as we previously reported: "To add more versatility to the OnePlus Nord CE 2, we added space for a microSD card slot in its design that enables users to expand the device’s storage up to 1TB."

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Price and availability

(Image credit: OnePlus)

We don’t have pricing information for the new phone yet, nor do we know for sure in which markets it will be available. The last-gen model was on sale in Europe (including the UK) and India, so we will have to wait and see if the company will be extending this launch into the previously excluded US and Australia.

The launch event will be hosted at online at www.oneplus.com on Thursday 17 February where all will be revealed. It starts at 1:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT.







