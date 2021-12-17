OnePlus Nord 2 CE: the return of the microSD slot

While not as eagerly awaited or rumored as the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, there’s another OnePlus camera phone that’s starting to cause a bit a buzz and that’s the OnePlus Nord 2 CE. The phone will essentially be a stripped-down budget version of the OnePlus Nord 2 with ‘CE’ standing for ‘Core Edition’.

Leaker, Yogesh Brar, has provided 91Mobiles with Nord 2 CE unofficial renders, release time frame and some specs and we are somewhat shocked to see the return of the microSD card slot, which by OnePlus previously abandoned for faster onboard storage…

The successor to the OnePlus Nord CE, which didn’t feature a microSD card slot, is tipped to launch in the first few months of 2022, in both Europe and India. The handset will come with a triple card slot to accommodate dual nano SIMs and the microSD memory card. From the leaked images we can see the phone has a triple-lens camera, a punch-hole cut-out in the screen, slim bezels and a flat display.

Nord 2 CE specifications

Based on this leak and previous rumours, we can build up a good picture of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE – but please bear in mind that none of this is verified information. The upcoming budget phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor with up to 8/12GB RAM and 256GB storage, that will be expandable.

Rumored to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is said to feature a triple camera setup on the back. This will be made up of a 64MP primary OmniVision sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and on the front of the 5G phone will sit a 16MP camera.

The phone is said to have a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and is likely to boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 custom skin straight out of the box. It’s tipped to include a fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack and Corning Gorilla Glass on the display and rear panel.

As the OnePlus Nord 2 CE is a stripped-down version of the Nord 2, it makes sense that it’s tipped to lack the alert slider.

