OMG! The OM System OM-5 and 12-45mm f/4 get a $500 price cut, making it just $1,099 after Cyber Monday

Grab the OM-5 from OM System with the 12-45mm for just $1,099 0 but hurry this offer could end any minute!

If you're looking for the best Micro Four Thirds camera on the market and something compact to carry all day long, whether for your travels or street photography, the OM-5 is the perfect choice for you!

I first spotted this deal in our Black Friday/Cyber Monday coverage, but you can still grab the OM System OM-5 + 12-45mm lens for just $1,099.99, saving you a cool $500, and no matter your style this deal runs across both paint options for Black or Silver - so you have no excuse to grab yourself a bargain while you can!

OM System OM-5 + 12-45mm f/4 Pro | was $1,599.99| now $1,099Save $500.99 at Amazon

OM System OM-5 + 12-45mm f/4 Pro | was $1,599.99 | now $1,099
Save $500.99 at Amazon Offering 20MP stills, and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels, paired with a Pro-designated 3x zoom. Available in black or silver at this price.

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

