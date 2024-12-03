OMG! The OM System OM-5 and 12-45mm f/4 get a $500 price cut, making it just $1,099 after Cyber Monday

If you're looking for the best Micro Four Thirds camera on the market and something compact to carry all day long, whether for your travels or street photography, the OM-5 is the perfect choice for you!

I first spotted this deal in our Black Friday/Cyber Monday coverage, but you can still grab the OM System OM-5 + 12-45mm lens for just $1,099.99, saving you a cool $500, and no matter your style this deal runs across both paint options for Black or Silver - so you have no excuse to grab yourself a bargain while you can!

OM System OM-5 + 12-45mm f/4 Pro | was $1,599.99 | now $1,099

Save $500.99 at Amazon Offering 20MP stills, and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels, paired with a Pro-designated 3x zoom. Available in black or silver at this price.

The OM System OM-5 mirrorless camera is crafted to accompany you on all your adventures without being cumbersome. This compact and durable Micro Four Thirds camera is ideal for both still photography and video recording.



With its 20.4MP Live MOS sensor and enhanced TruePic IX image processor, the OM-5 delivers swift continuous shooting at up to 30 fps and supports DCI and UHD 4K video recording.



The sensor and processor offer a sensitivity range of up to ISO 25,600, while the advanced 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system compensates for up to 6.5 stops of camera shake, ensuring sharper handheld shots. Additionally, the sensor features 121 cross-type phase-detection points and 121 contrast-detection areas, providing fast and accurate focusing and subject tracking.



Designed for your photographic journeys, this powerful and versatile camera can easily be packed in your bag or slung over your shoulder, ready for when inspiration strikes.