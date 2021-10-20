Olympus has news - and we are all invited along to the launch

OM Digital Solutions, the new owners of the Olympus camera brand, have let us know that they have some news for us next week. And the best bit is that we all seem to have been invited along to what we hope will be a new camera, lens or more from the new-look Japanese company.

The event will take place on Wednesday 27 October at 8am EDT (New York time) or 1pm BST (London time). The virtual announcement will made here on the OM Digital Solutions website.

Olympus announced it was selling its imaging business back in September last year, with the transfer of ownership taking place on the first day of 2021.

OM Digital Solutions announced the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro and M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 Pro lenses last month. (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Next week's announcement won't be the first products to be unveiled by OM Digital Solutions. Last month, the company announced two pro lenses – the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro and M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 Pro.

The two new lenses were part of a new lens roadmap for the Zuiko Micro Four Thirds lens range - and we have yet to learn exactly when these will go on sale, the full specification, or the price.

As yet, we do not know exactly what will be announced next week - but even if you don't want to watch along, we will bring you the full news as it is announced.

