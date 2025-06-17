The OM System OM-5 is a well-loved mid-tier camera for its compact and durable design – and now the mirrorless series has evolved. The newly announced OM System OM-5 Mark II makes small design tweaks and adds a handful of user-requested features in an update that’s more refinement than a radical revolution.

The OM-5 Mark II maintains the same 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds sensor and TruePic IX processor as the original – a camera that we gave a high 4.5-star ranking. That means the image quality should be identical to the camera released in 2022. You can read my colleague James' full OM System OM-5 Mark II review to see how it stacks up.

While the OM-5 Mark II also has a similar retro look and the same IP53 weather-sealing, the update makes some key refinements to the camera’s exterior – including a brand new color option: "sand beige".

The Mark II has a slightly larger grip for more comfortable shots, as well as a much-requested USB-C port. Despite adding a bit of girth to the grip, the camera remains a compact 52mm deep and weighs 418g / 14.74 oz without a lens. Paired with the M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 Pro lens, the camera makes a kit that’s just 672g / 1.5 pounds.

The OM System OM-5 Mark II comes in regular black and silver finishes, along with the new "sand beige" (Image credit: OM System)

A new CP (computational photography) button provides quicker access to some of the smart features that OM System is known for. This includes pixel shift High-Res Shot modes for 50MP handheld or 80MP tripod shots.

The CP button, introduced on the OM System OM-3, also offers quick access to the remarkable Live GND and Live ND filters, focus stacking, HDR and multiple exposure modes. Starry Sky AF, an autofocus mode specifically for astrophotography, is still included and now includes fewer steps.

Also making their way across from the OM-3 are two new color profiles for video, OM Cinema 1 and OM Cinema 2. The camera also adopts the streamlined menu system of the OM-3 and flagship OM System OM-1 Mark II.

A new Night Vision feature will artificially boost the brightness in the electronic viewfinder, designed to aid composition in low-light tasks like astrophotography.

Handheld assist, first introduced on the OM-1, has also been added, a feature that creates a guide in the viewfinder that indicates how much the camera is moving – ideal for using with telephoto lenses.

While the list of changes is more refinement than revolution, the OM-5 Mark II carries on much of what is loved about the brand’s mid-tier mirrorless line.

The 6.5 stops of in-body stabilization (7.5 stops with compatible Sync IS lenses) and software-driven Live ND filters mean some long exposures can be shot without bringing a tripod or filters along. That, together with the camera’s IP53 rating, hints at what the OM-5 Mark II is all about: packing less to do more with outdoor photography.

Options like the high-res shot, focus stacking and Live Composites also aid in getting shots in-camera that traditionally require editing software.

While the identical sensor and processor may not be what some OM system fans were hoping for, the introduction of the Mark II likely means lower prices on the original OM-5, which has seen price drops in recent weeks.

The OM System OM-5 Mark II will be available in the classic black or silver, with the new “sand beige” colorway being a limited edition in the US and a Wex-exclusive in the UK.

The camera retails for $1,199 / £1,099 / AU$1,699.96 body only, or in a kit with the M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 for $1,599 / £1,499 / AU$2,199.95 or the M.Zuiko 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II for $1,499 / £1,499 / AU$2,099.95. Shipping is set to begin in July.

Take a look at our OM System OM-5 review to see how the original stacks up, and check out the best OM System / Olympus cameras along with the best OM System / Olympus lenses to use with them.