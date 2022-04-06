OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite image leaked!

OnePlus is expected to launch a new budget smartphone called the Nord CE 2 Lite soon, a little brother to the Nord CE 2. The new phone has leaked previously by Smartprix as coming with the Snapdragon 695 chipset and offering 5G support. Now thanks to Yogesh Brar, we get to see what the phone will look like – the notorious and reliable tipster has shared an image of the phone along with detailed specifications on Twitter.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite•6.58" FHD+ LCD, 120Hz•Qualcomm Snapdragon 695•6/8GB RAM•128GB Storage•Rear Cam- 64MP + 2MP mono + 2MP macro•Front Cam- 16MP•5,000mAh Battery, 33W Charging•OxygenOS 11No Alert sliderSide-mounted FP(This is how it will look ~) pic.twitter.com/XwvJlXq0mOApril 5, 2022 See more

Nord CE 2 Lite: Specifications

According to this new phone rumor (opens in new tab), the Nord CE 2 Lite will not have an alert slider, which makes sense as there’s not one on the Nord CE 2 either. Thanks to Brar we also know that the new smartphone will allegedly have a side mounted fingerprint scanner, which will sit on top of the power key. The leak also claims the 6.58-inch LCD will have 120Hz refresh rate.

The remainder of the specs shared by Brar largely corroborating previous Nord CE 2 Lite, which makes them increasingly likely to be correct. Camera wise, the upcoming smartphone is said to have a 64MP main camera alongside two 2MP cameras and a 16MP selfie camera up front.

According to Brar and previous leaks, the smartphone will come with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB Storage and run OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. The only disparity in specifications seems to be Brar saying the Nord CE 2 Lite will feature a 5,000 mAh battery as opposed to the previously leaked 4,500 mAh battery.

We don’t yet have any firm official announcement date, or know what markets the phone will launch in, but we expect further leaks to follow this one, unless OnePlus launches it very soon.

