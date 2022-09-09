Nikon Z6 gets Old Yellered

The Nikon Z6 has been effectively discontinued by Nikon Japan, which has marked the cameras an "old product" on the official product page of its website. The "old product" label is a precursor to a product being moved to the "former product" page of the Nikon website, where discontinued models are listed.

This marks the end of the line for the original Nikon Z6 (opens in new tab), which was released in 2018 alongside the original Nikon Z7 (opens in new tab) – which was similarly retired by Nikon Japan last month, first marked as an "old product" shortly before being moved to the "former product" listings page.

With both the Z6 and Z7 getting the Old Yeller treatment from Nikon, it represents the sunset of the manufacturer's first generation foray into the world of full frame mirrorless cameras (though not mirrorless cameras in general, though, lest we forget the ill-fated Nikon 1 line of mirrorless cameras using the 1-inch 1-mount).

Both cameras were superseded by the Nikon Z6 II (opens in new tab) and Nikon Z7 II (opens in new tab), respectively, which were announced in October 2020, adding dual processors, dual memory card slots and improved performance and functionality to both bodies.

The discontinuance was spotted by (opens in new tab) the folks at Nikon Rumors, which pointed out that Z6 lens kits are still available from B&H (opens in new tab) in the US, though the camera has been completely redacted at Adorama. It remains on sale at both Wex (opens in new tab) and Park (opens in new tab) in the UK.

If you've been considering getting the original Z6 then now would be a good time to do so, while they're still available – and we're likely to see some great Nikon Z6 deals (opens in new tab) (and, indeed, Nikon Z7 deals (opens in new tab)) as retailers start to clear their remaining stock.

Camera rumors (opens in new tab) have continued to swirl about an impending Nikon Z6 III arriving soon, so it wouldn't surprise us to see the Big N make an announcement in the not too distant future.

Read more:

Nikon rumors

(opens in new tab)Best Nikon cameras

(opens in new tab)Best Nikon lenses

(opens in new tab)Best Nikon Z lenses (opens in new tab)