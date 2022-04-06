Nikon officially unveils the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, and check the price!

The Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is an important addition to the Nikon Z lens range. If Nikon mirrorless cameras are going to be taken seriously by pros, they need lenses like this.

At $6,497 / £6,299 / AU$10,499), the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is certainly not cheap, but the key point here is that it’s little more than ONE THIRD the price of the Nikon 800mm f5.6E FL ED VR F-mount DSLR lens.

So while some (including us) have questioned the f/6.3 maximum aperture, that’s thrown into sharp focus (sorry) by the new lens’s price point.

That’s not all. By using the advantages of the Nikon Z lens mount and incorporating a Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element, Nikon has made the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S an incredible 2.3kg LIGHTER and 16% shorter than the DSLR lens.

Nikon says that this makes the new Z-mount 800mm practical for handheld shooting, particularly with its built in VR optical stabilization. In conjunction with the in-body stabilization of the new Nikon Z9, this offers up to 5.5 stops of Synchro VR stabilization.

The Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S will also work with Nikon's 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, to give an effective 1120mm and 1600mm respectively. (Image credit: Nikon)

(opens in new tab)

Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S maximum aperture and teleconverters

The Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is also compatible with the Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4x and Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0x, which extend the focal length to a huge 1120mm and 1600mm respectively.

Teleconverters (opens in new tab) don’t just extend the focal length, of course, they reduce the maximum aperture too. Given that the new lens has a modest f/6.3 maximum aperture already, will this be a problem?

We think not, because mirrorless cameras and modern sensors have transformed both image viewing and higher ISO shooting. The auto-gain of electronic viewfinders offers bright viewing images even at small apertures, and the steadily improved high-ISO performance in today’s sensors is a quiet revolution that has been transforming low-light hand-held sports photography.

Canon has proved this already, of course, with the Canon RF 800mm f/11 IS STM telephoto. An 800mm f/11 sounded a ridiculous idea, but it works perfectly well.

The new Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is a lot faster than this, of course – and a lot more expensive. The price puts it more in the territory of advanced hobbyists and professionals – but it’s a far more affordable and achievable proposition than the old 800mm f5.6E FL ED VR F-mount DSLR lens ever was.

The Nikon Z lens range is now pretty well served with super-telephoto lenses, as the new lens joins the existing NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S (admittedly more than twice the price) and the NIKKOR Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S.

The Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S will be available from April 21 (UK) but is available for pre-order now.

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from B&H (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Adorama (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Wex (opens in new tab)

• Pre-order the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S from Park Cameras (opens in new tab)

Read more

Nikon Z lens roadmap (opens in new tab)

Best Nikon telephoto lenses (opens in new tab)

Best teleconverters (opens in new tab)