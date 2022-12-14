Nikon customer receives warranty card for unreleased Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 lens

Nikon might have accidentally revealed an important spec of its next lens release after a customer purchased a Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S (opens in new tab) lens but received a warranty card for a Nikkor 85mm f/1.2 S lens. Reported by Nikon Rumors (opens in new tab), we are not sure whether it’s a happy accident or an ingenious way of leaking its own rumor, it surely means we can expect an official announcement very soon.

This isn’t the first time Nikon has hinted at the Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 lens – and on the latest Nikon Z lens roadmap (opens in new tab), an 85mm S-line lens is listed but its aperture has not been shared.

Nikon’s S-line lenses are equivalent to Sony’s G-Master in that they are top-of-the-range lenses aimed at professionals. With an extremely fast aperture of f/1.2, it’ll be perfect for capturing beautifully blurred backgrounds with a soft focus fall-off and rounded bokeh but you'll have to be careful with your focal point when shooting wide open.

This will be the eighteenth lens in the S line of lenses, the others include the 35mm as previously mentioned and the Nikkor 50mm Z f/1.2 S which was released in September 2020. In total, there are now 25 lenses for the Nikon Z series; 11 zoom lenses, 3 wide-angle lenses, six standard prime lenses and five telephoto prime lenses, soon to be six.

So far no other official specifications have been released about the 85mm lens so we have no idea how much it will weigh or how expensive it will be but considering it's in Nikon's pro line, it's not going to be cheap - the 50mm f/1.2 lens, for example, was £2,299 on release.

With a focal length of 85mm, it is an excellent lens for portrait photographers and we have a hunch it may very well end up in our best lens for portraits (opens in new tab) buying guide - but first, we need to get our hands on one.

