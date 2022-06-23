Nikon Coolpix W300 camera lost at sea turns up year later as if nothing happened

By published

Losing your camera in the ocean is a sinking feeling... But imagine finding it a year later still working - what a miracle!

Nikon Coolpix W300
(Image credit: SRkCCoWbQubsDDu)

Loosing a piece of camera equipment is never easy and when you throw in the ocean for good measure, you except never to see your loved camera ever again. This was the same tale for Masaki (opens in new tab), having lost his Nikon Coolpix W300 when hanging out in the ocean with a bunch of his from college. However, to his surprise, and a whole year later Masaki found his Coolpix W300 in tacked, and low and behold still working and powering on. - what a stroke of luck that is!

Stating in a recent tweet Masaki found his lost Nikon Coolpix W300 in the ocean one year later, still powering on and working. as you can see from the tweet the ocean tried to claim its new prize for its own, the camera now covered in seaweed, and barnacles - quite frankly looking like it was a lost relic from a by-gone era. Yet, surprisingly still functioning, powering on and displaying an image on the LCD screen.

(Image credit: SRkCCoWbQubsDDu)

We know this is a waterproof camera and is designed to be taken in and out of the water, but surviving a whole year in the sea, without letting in any salt-water or moisture and still having battery life! Nikon should get in touch with Masaki and use his images for their next campaign and this story is something else.

On discovering his lost Nikon Masaki said:

"While enjoying and observing the sea creatures while diving, I found an orange object buried in gravel on the seabed at a depth of about 6 meters. The machine wrapped in a silicon case was a digital camera that I once lost."

This is a wonderful story, not only did Masaki manage to find his lost camera on the seabed one year later, but to the shock of everyone it powered on, and was still able to take photos - I mean the odds are incredibly slim, but thankfully this story has a happy ending.

Read more:

Nikon Coolpix W300 review (opens in new tab)
Best waterproof camera (opens in new tab)
Best underwater camera housing (opens in new tab)
Best Nikon camera (opens in new tab)
What are good cameras for photography (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

Related articles