Motorola Moto Edge X30: Official photo and video get teased

Motorola is set to launch the Moto Edge X30 on Thursday, when it’ll become the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. Now, the company has released an official photo of the new smartphone, via Weibo, which shows off the slim bezels around its punch hole display in the centre.

Revealed: screen specs

That’s not all either, Motorola's official Weibo account posted a video clip revealing the Moto Edge X30's screen specs: 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1 billion colors.

Motorola Moto Edge X30 (as posted on Weibo)

Motorola hasn’t announced the Moto Edge X30's screen size and resolution, but previous spec leaks, courtesy of OnLeaks, who was right about the 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, has suggested a 6.6-inch flat display.

While we know the Moto Edge X30 will be unveiled on 09 December and go on sale in China from 15 December, we don’t get know when the premium smartphone will be available in other markets.

Edge 30 Ultra specs

The Moto Edge X30 is expected to launch as the Edge 30 Ultra outside of China and while Motorola hasn’t released specs outside of the screen and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, or given us a look at the back, a recent leak lets us know what to expect.

According to OnLeaks, the phone will feature a triple camera setup on the back, housing a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP secondary lens and a 2MP third sensor. It’s also tipped to have a colossal 60MP snapper on the front for selfies and videos – which will make it a contender for best camera phone currently on the market for self-portraits.

Along with being first to boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and impressive screen and camera system, the Moto Edge X30 / 30 Ultra is rumored to have a powerhouse 5000mAh battery, aided by a 68W fast charging support. It is likely run Android 11 with Motorola’s skin on top and be equipped with stereo speakers and an IP52 rating.



