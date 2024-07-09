Magnum & Polaroid Partner to discover the next generation of storytellers

Polaroid and Magnum, two photography giants, have announced their first-ever partnership. Alongside renowned Magnum photographers, they are celebrating the storytelling power of black-and-white photography and the new level of craft and mastery offered by the Polaroid I-2 Instant camera.

Their combined expertise, including tips on embracing imperfection, will be shared with photographers worldwide through an open call.

Polaroid by Jim Goldberg (Image credit: Jim Goldberg)

This partnership showcases the photographic approach and craft of renowned Magnum photographers known for their deep, empathetic storytelling and commitment to capturing real life in all its complexity: Jim Goldberg, Newsha Tavakolian, and Enri Canaj. Their works aim to inspire the next generation of instant photography storytellers.

"Photographing with the Polaroid I-2 is a unique experience. Its slow process requires time to interact with the subject, light, and angle before pressing the button, making it special to me," says Enri Canaj, who explores the cultural, societal, and economic shift in his “Albania Homecoming” project.

Newsha Tavakolian captures a small region and the people unknown to most in her “Mount Damavand community” project, while Jim Goldberg’s “Augusta community” uncovers the hidden spirit of America.

Polaroid by Enri Canaj (Image credit: Enri Canaj)

"We are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Polaroid. By combining the unique visions of Magnum photographers with the tangible and meaningful medium of Polaroid photography, we are ready to explore new realms of creativity and spontaneity. This collaboration promises to redefine the boundaries of instant photography, bringing unparalleled authenticity and immediacy to our storytelling, and to more photographers out there," said Marine Merindol, Magnum Photos COO.

This initiative seeks to reconnect us with our subjects and lives through instant photography. “There’s no such thing as a perfect life, nor a perfect image,” says Newsha Tavakolian.

“Analog and instant photography evoke that feeling because they can’t be photoshopped or filtered.” Imperfectionism, an obsession with the craft of instant photography. It champions the idea that real experiences, mistakes, and authenticity are more valuable than polished perfection. This movement is what inspired the brand to launch the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera – the first-ever instant camera with built-in manual controls.

Jim Goldberg does a flat lay of his Polaroids (Image credit: Jim Goldberg)

This open call invites all photographers worldwide to submit their photography portfolio (digital, analog, or Polaroid photography) and an idea for an empathy-inspired story via magnum.com until August 12th, 2024.

Selected photographers will be contacted by Magnum, and can win a Polaroid I-2 Camera, Polaroid Film, and mentorship from Magnum photographers to capture real life in all shades of grey. Winners will be announced on August 26th.