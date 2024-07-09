Magnum & Polaroid Partner to discover the next generation of storytellers

Polaroid and Magnum team up to help set a new benchmark
in instant photograph
(Image credit: Polaroid & Magnum)
Polaroid and Magnum, two photography giants, have announced their first-ever partnership. Alongside renowned Magnum photographers, they are celebrating the storytelling power of black-and-white photography and the new level of craft and mastery offered by the Polaroid I-2 Instant camera.
Their combined expertise, including tips on embracing imperfection, will be shared with photographers worldwide through an open call.
This partnership showcases the photographic approach and craft of renowned Magnum photographers known for their deep, empathetic storytelling and commitment to capturing real life in all its complexity: Jim Goldberg, Newsha Tavakolian, and Enri Canaj. Their works aim to inspire the next generation of instant photography storytellers.
"Photographing with the Polaroid I-2 is a unique experience. Its slow process requires time to interact with the subject, light, and angle before pressing the button, making it special to me," says Enri Canaj, who explores the cultural, societal, and economic shift in his “Albania Homecoming” project.
Newsha Tavakolian captures a small region and the people unknown to most in her “Mount Damavand community” project, while Jim Goldberg’s “Augusta community” uncovers the hidden spirit of America.
"We are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Polaroid. By combining the unique visions of Magnum photographers with the tangible and meaningful medium of Polaroid photography, we are ready to explore new realms of creativity and spontaneity. This collaboration promises to redefine the boundaries of instant photography, bringing unparalleled authenticity and immediacy to our storytelling, and to more photographers out there," said Marine Merindol, Magnum Photos COO.
This initiative seeks to reconnect us with our subjects and lives through instant photography. “There’s no such thing as a perfect life, nor a perfect image,” says Newsha Tavakolian.
“Analog and instant photography evoke that feeling because they can’t be photoshopped or filtered.” Imperfectionism, an obsession with the craft of instant photography. It champions the idea that real experiences, mistakes, and authenticity are more valuable than polished perfection. This movement is what inspired the brand to launch the Polaroid I-2 Instant Camera – the first-ever instant camera with built-in manual controls.
This open call invites all photographers worldwide to submit their photography portfolio (digital, analog, or Polaroid photography) and an idea for an empathy-inspired story via magnum.com until August 12th, 2024.
Selected photographers will be contacted by Magnum, and can win a Polaroid I-2 Camera, Polaroid Film, and mentorship from Magnum photographers to capture real life in all shades of grey. Winners will be announced on August 26th.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.