A clever, mechanical take on the XPan – without the $4,000 price tag

A photographer known as analog_astronaut has quietly pulled off something rather special: a fully mechanical, 3D-printed panoramic camera that shoots 35mm film in the same ultra-wide format made famous by the Hasselblad XPan.

Shown in a recent Instagram reel below. The project is both clever and deeply appealing, particularly to photographers who value mechanical simplicity and long-term reliability over electronics and menus.

The camera, which he has named the Infidex 176, is entirely mechanical, a detail that will resonate strongly with XPan owners and admirers alike. As beautiful and iconic as the XPan is, it remains an electronically dependent camera, and many photographers quietly fear the day its electronics finally fail, turning a highly prized panoramic system into a very expensive brick. The Infidex 176 neatly sidesteps that anxiety by removing electronics from the equation altogether.

Rather than attempting to engineer a complex shutter system into the camera body, analog_astronaut has taken a smart and practical route by using a medium-format lens from the Mamiya C330 system. These TLR lenses house their own leaf shutters and aperture controls, meaning shutter speed and aperture are set directly on the lens itself. It’s an elegant solution that keeps the camera body simple while preserving full manual control.

The result is a panoramic 35mm camera that delivers the distinctive XPan-style look using readily available mechanical components, combined with the flexibility and creativity of modern 3D printing. It’s a reminder that innovation in film photography isn’t limited to big manufacturers or heritage brands, but is often driven by individuals willing to experiment, prototype, and rethink how cameras are built.

What makes the Infidex 176 particularly interesting is its accessibility. With original XPan kits regularly commanding prices north of $4,000, this project hints at a far more affordable route into the panoramic format for photographers who are technically minded and comfortable with 3D printing. It’s not a mass-market alternative, but it is a compelling proof of concept.

For photographers who love panoramic film photography, enjoy mechanical cameras, or simply want to build something unique, the Infidex 176 represents a fascinating intersection of old-school analog thinking and modern maker culture. It may not replace the XPan’s cult status, but it shows that the panoramic dream doesn’t have to come with a five-figure repair bill hanging over it.