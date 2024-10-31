MacBook Pro M4 gets 12MP camera: Incremental update or content creator's dream?

Apple's MacBook Pro M4 has a 12MP camera, better display and access to Thunderbolt 5. But is it worth the upgrade for M3 users?

Hot on the heels of the iMac M4 and Mac Mini M4, Apple has announced the MacBook Pro M4 in 14- and 16-inch guises. And while the next-gen silicon chip is undoubtedly the headline news for the average consumer, Cupertino is also shouting about the Pro's 12MP Center Stage camera – a marked improvement over the previous gen's built-in 1080p device – which could turn out to be the best laptop webcam.

Previously, Center Stage was only available on the latest iPads, and Macs via the Apple Studio Display, which is a serious investment if you’re only interested in upgraded video calls. The new iMac M4 and Macbook Pro M4 are the first Apple computers to feature standalone Center Stage compatibility, making them a tantalizing prospect for professionals who rely on video calls.

