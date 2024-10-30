iMac? Bye Mac! – "If you ask me, the new iMac M4 is an insult to photographers and video makers"

By
published

I just sold my beloved 27-inch 5K iMac because it couldn't keep up with me – now I feel like Apple's iMac M4 is an insult to photographers and video editors

iMac in box in car boot with sad face next to new iMac M4 with angry face
(Image credit: Adam Juniper)

Being an Apple customer often leaves me feeling betrayed. Apple are the company for creatives, right? But nothing could drive a stake further into that heart than the new iMac M4.

I've recently had to ditch my old iMac because it was starting to struggle at times. It was an iMac 2020 with Intel Core i7 and I was convinced I needed it – and not just a single specced-out MacBook Pro and a monitor – partly out of common business sense (always have a backup) but mostly by the glorious 27-inch 5K Retina display which Apple proceeded to optimise a lot of their apps for.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles